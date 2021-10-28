10/28/2021 at 2:56 PM CEST

The weekend is coming and families need ideas to share time with our children. Precisely this weekend in Spain we celebrate All Saints’ Day, but our children love to celebrate Halloween. Dressing up, having fun with your friends and enjoying time with us is what they will do this weekend. Here we leave some movie proposals to share with our children.

Halloween movies to watch with our children

Not all Halloween movies for kids are suitable for all ages. Below we offer several divided into those that can see the smallest children, and those that are suitable for children over 7 years old.

Halloween Movies for Toddlers

In this case, the themes and characters are much more “friendly & rdquor; and they are adapted to their age.

Pocoyo Halloween

Pocoyo finds a toy and tries new versions with his friends. Later, they get scared by a box and try to find out who is inside. It is a special 25-minute episode of Pocoyo for the little ones.

‘Pocoyo Halloween’ is a movie suitable for children under 7 years old | The Adams family (cartoon version)

In 2019 an animated version of the iconic film from the 90s was released in theaters. It has the same touches as the original, fun, but with its sinister and gothic touch that characterizes it. This new version narrates the adventures of the Addams, a family that will give a new meaning to the concept of a new neighbor.

Hotel Transylvania I, II and III

Can there be a funnier movie for this weekend than Hotel Transylvania? These movies, full of the most iconic monsters from horror movies: mummies, vampires, werewolves, invisible men and other terrifying monsters. Its funny plot and the variety of characters will make our children have fun while watching it.

Ghost patrol

In this animated short film, two young men and their dog, charged with investigating a mansion, realize that they are in front of a haunted house. This movie combines everything our children love: action, suspense and comedy. Without a doubt, adapted to any age.

Halloween movies for children from 7 years

From the age of 7, the variety of movies that our children can see expands. They understand movies better and plots can be more complex.

The Golden Compass

Lyra, an orphan girl who resides in Oxford, lives in a parallel world to the human dominated by a dark power called the Magisterium, which kidnaps children to experiment on them. When her best friend disappears, Lyra promises to go find him. This leads him to embark on exciting adventures to get his friend free.

Casper

A classic that we have all grown up with. Watching movies that we saw when we were little can be a very beautiful ritual and a way to connect. This is not a scary movie as such, but it can contain scary scenes if they are too small. For the rest, a boy who turns into a ghost and has fun with his friend.

‘Cásper’ is a classic that we can enjoy again, this time, with our children | ET the alien

A classic in children’s cinema that never goes out of style and that parents never tire of watching with our children. In addition, the celebration of Halloween night is one of the key moments of the film.

Nightmare Before Christmas

A story created by the great Tim Burton. Although it is a cartoon film, some of its scenes, as well as the sinister design of its characters can be somewhat shocking for younger children, so it is advisable to watch it with our older children. It tells the story of Jack Skeleton, the king of Halloween Town, who kidnaps Santa Claus with the intention of handing out ghoulish gifts to children on Christmas morning.

Maleficent

It was a great success in both the first and the second part. The film tells the story of the classic Disney tale, “Sleeping Beauty”, but told from the point of view of Maleficent, the evil witch who enchants the spinning wheel. Their suspense points will have the kids hooked until the very end.

Recommendations to watch scary movies with our children

Each boy and girl is different, sometimes watching certain movies for some can be terrifying and for others it may not imply anything. Without a doubt, as mothers and fathers we know our children, their possible fears and tastes. Therefore, before putting any film we can take into account the following recommendations:

1. See the movies first

Before showing any movie to our children, it is preferable that we see it alone to see if it can impact them.

2. Play the film as a family, not alone

Sometimes we can believe that it is a good movie and when we put it, it scares them. It is important to be by their side to explain the situations, what they feel and what they are seeing.

3. Choose the time of day

Perhaps this type of film is preferable to view in the morning, so throughout the day they can forget the film and not have nightmares. Darkness and closeness to bedtime can promote night terrors.