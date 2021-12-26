A new cosmetic bundle was unveiled in the Halo Infinite microtransaction store this week and based on the number of cat ears present in multiplayer it looks like it’s selling very, very well.

For $ 10, players can purchase the Cat Lovers Pack, which includes a Cat Ears Accessory for the Spartan Mark VII Helmet, the Tabby Cat Weapon Charm, a Pink Armor Cloak, and a Kat Helmet Weapon (as in Catherine B320 from Halo: Reach) charm. It all seems more than a little ridiculous, but it’s not the first time that Halo Infinite has sold goofy armor and weapon accessories. Players were previously able to purchase pinecones for their armor or a flower for their helmet, so these kinds of things aren’t exactly new.

What’s new is how many people seem to be buying this latest pack. Several players on the game’s subreddit have commented on the number of people in recent multiplayer games wearing cat ears on their armor, and Halo content creator Mint Blitz also recently released a video on the subject, commenting how good it seems to be. sale.

While there is nothing wrong with players choosing to purchase the bundle, some are concerned that the financial success of this particular bundle could encourage developer 343 Industries not to make more significant changes to the game’s microtransactions, which have been criticized for being too expensive and for blocking individual cosmetics. Players may want in an expensive package full of other items.

In a recent developer broadcast, Halo Infinite chief designer Jerry Hook acknowledged the comments about the store and, while he had no specific plans to announce, said the team could do more to deliver greater value on Halo Infinite. . microtransactions. In that same developer stream, Hook announced that previously, in-store-only samurai-themed cosmetics would become part of the game’s Fractures: Tenrai free event pass, showing that 343 is already taking action based on feedback from Players. Regardless of the success of the Cat Lover pack, it seems clear that 343 is looking to make bigger changes to Halo Infinite cosmetics when it comes to microtransactions, as well as more free cosmetics that players can earn simply by playing.

Speaking of free cosmetics, Halo Infinite’s Winter Contingency event is now live and allows players to unlock a variety of Christmas-themed cosmetics by playing one multiplayer match per day on an Advent calendar. The game’s Big Team Battle mode has recently suffered matchmaking issues, and while 343 is aware of the situation and is investigating, the issue will likely not be fixed until after the holiday season.