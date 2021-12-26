The next multiplayer event of Halo Infinite, Winter Contingency, officially begins this week. Developer 343 Industries revealed in their latest blog post that the event will run from December 21, 2021 to January 4, 2022. Rewards for Winter Contingency include armor pieces, an armor accessory, linings with Christmas themes for your Spartan and weapons, along with a free nameplate, emblems, and a special backdrop.

Here are all the unlockable items based on rank, which were discovered by the Halo Infinite Leaks Twitter account earlier this week. Of course, items are subject to change, but this should give you an overview of what you can expect to earn over the next two weeks:

Rank 1: Spartan Emblem Rank 2: Armor Clad Rank 3: Left Shoulder Pad Rank 4: Right Shoulder Pad Rank 5: Weapon Clad Rank 6: Spartan Backdrop Rank 7: Spartan Emblem Rank 8: Weapon Clad Rank 9: Weapon Accessory hip Rank 10: Armor Clad

The other Halo Infinite event, Fractures: Tenrai, will return early next year and will include some major improvements. One of those tweaks will be a more impressive armor set, as the gear that was originally on offer looked far less impressive than the Halo cosmetics that were originally announced for the free event.

In other Halo Infinite news, it appears that a fix for Big Team Battle’s matchmaking issues may not arrive for a few weeks. On a more positive note, the game was recently updated with new playlists, including Team Slayer, and more tweaks have been made to the game’s challenge system. On Halo Media News, the upcoming TV series on Paramount + will feature its own canon that allows you to tell your own story without being weighed down by the main timeline, which the producers call the “Silver Timeline.”