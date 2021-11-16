There is no better time to be a fan of Halo that now. Not only because of the latest video game and the launch of the new Xbox console, but because we are also very close to the premiere of the live-action series that had been cooking for television for several years now. In his first teaser, we get a quick look at Masters Chief, the protagonist who will lead us to brutal intergalactic fights.

Through networks, Paramount + shared the first teaser of Halo, the series in real action that they are preparing. The video is very short, but we can see Pablo Schreiber with his back as Master Chief, or John-117, the soldier that the players control and with whom they fight for the survival of humanity. To date, there are six main video games that have been published, and after several years in development, an adaptation has finally been produced.

In the teaser, we see the protagonist without clothes and his battle scars are emphasized. It is then that he puts on his iconic green armor, although we do not see it complete, we have a small preview of how it will look and it seems that it will be quite faithful to the video game, which will surely have the fans of the franchise very happy. The show will be the streaming service’s first and most ambitious bid to gain subscribers and impact audiences.

In case you are not entirely familiar with the franchise, Halo is a saga of video games set in the distant future in which a group of super soldiers must stop an alien race called The Coventant, who threaten humanity. The game has a first-person perspective and consists of shootouts between the player and various enemies, whom he has to defeat in different missions and with different types of eccentric weapons.

The first game was published in 2001 and is considered one of the best in history, at the same time that it is one of the best sellers for Xbox consoles and perhaps the most popular of that brand. It is not a surprise that, in the past, it has been tried to take to the cinema, since 2005 there were plans for this, which even had Guillermo del Toro as a director in their sights, but after a series of situations it ended as a series for Paramount Plus .

The synopsis of Halo promises to deliver in the fights between humans and aliens, while telling personal stories with an impressive future and full of adventures in the background. Given that this is the first big budget adaptation of the series, it is certain that fans of this video game will be aware of what kind of result the first season gives, particularly after both showrunners have announced that they will not return for more after the first season.

Rupert Wyatt is the showrunner of the series Halo It does not have a release date yet. The series will consist of 10 episodes and the first five were shot before the pandemic and edited during lockdown, but production has not yet finished. The teaser ensures that we will be able to see the first episodes in 2022, so perhaps we can expect them in May at the latest and to start the summer with perhaps the most anticipated Paramount Plus title.

