There is no way that, if they grew up in the last two decades, they would not have heard of Halo, one of the Xbox exclusive video games. The fury for this saga led to several attempts to adapt it to the cinema. After a series of inconveniences, finally, the rights to the story ended up in the hands of Paramount Plus, where it will soon arrive as one of their first big shows. And an exciting second teaser is here.

The trailer is an announcement that promises the full trailer this Thursday during the Game Awards, a specialized event in which the best in the industry are awarded. Fans of the saga will be able to see in the teaser the first look at the group of Spartan soldiers, which are the protagonists of the video game. Between quick cuts, we can see them preparing to depart a barracks possibly to face alien threats.

Something that you will be able to notice immediately, and surely you will appreciate, is that these characters seem taken from the video game and faithfully reproduce the aspect that we all know. A few months ago the first teaser was revealed in which we see Chief, the protagonist and one of those soldiers, with his back turned on, putting on his suit. It will be played by actor Pablo Schreiber.

Halo, the video game saga, is about the effort of this group of super soldiers created by humanity to stop the Covenant, an empire made up of multiple species of aliens that try to destroy ours. The gameplay is that of a first person shooter and players can access different types of weapons throughout the campaign. There are at least six installments in the original series and several spin-offs.

As for the series, it is known that the plot will follow that main conflict in addition to more intimate stories about the main characters. The show has been somewhat expensive and it is estimated that about $ 40 million has been spent on the production. As far as is known, the first five episodes have already been edited and the last part of the season is still shooting.

Video games are regaining new strength in Hollywood, both in film and on television. Now that the industry has exploited the subgenre of superheroes in comics, it has turned to looking at consoles, especially from streaming platforms to improve its original catalogs and seduce subscribers. Other famous titles that are on the way to becoming series with The last of us for HBO Max, Mass effect for Amazon and the most recent movie we saw based on one was Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – 39%.

Halo It will be one of the first great original Paramount Plus titles, so much about the direction of this platform will decide whether it is a success or not. The show does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to debut in early 2022. Until then, we will have to be patient until this Sunday when the first full trailer is shown during the Game Awards, so stay tuned.

