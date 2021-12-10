Apparently, there are video games that seem impossible to adapt for the screen, but the series based on Halo will try to tell us that it can always be done right. At least, it was what could be judged recently when a small preview was released with which it was confirmed that the first official look at the production would arrive during this year’s Game Awards. It is one of the most anticipated events by video game fans, and it is considered as the delivery of the Oscars in this branch, so it is the perfect place for this material to make its debut.

The wide shots of a hangar full of troops and a team on the move, with soldiers, soldiers, a group of Warthogs, Scorpion tanks and other ships were the perfect mouth-watering to get even the most incredulous interested in the launch of said advance . The shots were brief, but still provide a decent view of the iconic armor, which appears to be inspired by gear that was first introduced in Halo 3. In short, this trailer was specifically designed to thrill looking very Halo for as long as it lasts. .

With the first trailer now available to be seen over and over again on the Internet, the production that will come to Paramount Plus launches in this way, finally, a preview of the series of which 10 episodes were ordered back in 2018. This great work Scale seems to beautifully capture the essence of the video game, so at least on that side it’s winning over fans who hope this adaptation does justice to the sci-fi franchise that was first developed by Bungie Studios and later by 343 Industries, which is owned by Microsoft Studios.

This video game series shows an interstellar war between humanity and a group of aliens known as the Covenant, which is an alliance made up of various races that have a lot of tension between them despite working together. There are many elements to consider, such as parasites known as Floods that can infect any form of intelligent life and appear as antagonists after the Covenant.

The alliance in question brings many interesting details to the franchise since it is made up of religious leaders known as prophets and they worship an ancient civilization that goes by the name of Forerunners. This could be very well explored in a series and the part where the games in the series are shooters would be a great addition to give some action to the story.

Since the inception of this video game series, more than 65 million copies have been sold worldwide and its sales exceed US $ 3 billion; It is not surprising that Halo has become part of popular culture quickly, although it is surprising that an adaptation has not been seen before the one ordered by Showtime that will come to streaming in 2022, incidentally to a service that is not as popular as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, whose numbers of subscribers and content speak for themselves.

The series based on Halo It could be what Paramount Plus needs to increase its number of clients considerably, and there are already those who after the first preview have mentioned that they are considering subscribing. Pablo Schreiber will have the main role as Master Chief John-117, belonging to a group of super soldiers that receives the name of Spartans. Natascha McElhone will portray architect Dr. Halsey from the Super Soldier Show and Jen taylor, voice actress of the franchise, who will voice Cortana, the artificial intelligence that accompanies Chief. The adaptation is expected to follow the games closely, though it will introduce new characters in the form of other members of the Spartans.

