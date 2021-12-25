On October 22 of this year the film industry faced one of the most shocking news that exposed the deficiencies that are experienced in productions, especially when it comes to independent projects, in terms of the safety of their employees. The sad thing about the case is that it is not the first time that it happens, and the negligence within the film sets has already claimed several lives previously and not only in Hollywood.

Alec Baldwin became the face of tragedy after, during a rehearsal for the film Rush accidentally murdered the cinematographer Halyna hutchins, injuring Californian director Joel Souza. Since then the authorities have not stopped investigating from different perspectives; of course, their focus is on whether it is a negligence case, although they still seek to rule out other possibilities.

It is clear that the one who had the weapon in his hands was the actor from Al Filo del Peligro, and there is no doubt that he is the direct author of the tragedy, however, there are many people behind him who had contact with that weapon having the responsibility to make sure it was prop without risk. There are several names that stand out in the case, but for the father of the victim, Baldwin must bear at least part of the blame legally.

This was what he commented Anatoly Androsovych to The Sun:

I can’t understand Alec’s behavior. Why did you delete your tweets when it became clear that the shooting happened in a rehearsal? And why did he shoot during the preparations? The revolver is a type of weapon that is not fired before the trigger is pressed and Alec is partially at fault for causing that shot. It’s clear to me that Baldwin shot, so it’s hard for me to understand how he can’t be held partially responsible for my daughter’s death.

Halyna’s father’s comments refer to the fact that the actor concealed his tweets after his interview for ABC News, where he stated that he had not fired the gun. What is clear is that Androsovych is not saying that Baldwin is solely responsible or that he did so intentionally, but, from his perspective, he should already bear part of the responsibility before the authorities.

The other two people who are before the law for their proximity to the murder weapon are Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armory manager who should secure the weapons and test them prior to shooting, and David halls, the assistant director who put the revolver in the hands of the interpreter as a “cold weapon”, which means that the weapon is tested and should not be loaded. These two names have already given what to talk about leaving on the table reasons to be considered the main responsible.

So far there is still not enough clarity in the case, so the charges have not been filed, but Alec baldwin He is already facing some civil lawsuits that he is solving together with his lawyer. On the other hand, the father of the cinematographer said that Hutchins’ nine-year-old son is still trying to get ahead and understand what happened, but he does not believe that he will fully recover from the shock caused by the circumstances in which the victim died.

