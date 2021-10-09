10/09/2021

Lewis hamilton has achieved pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix, the sixteenth round of the Formula 1 calendar, on the renewed asphalt of Istanbul Park, which has dawned wet from the rain but has dried up at the time of the final battle. The seven-time champion, who penalized ten positions on Sunday’s grid after changing the engine of his Mercedes, has managed to minimize the damage and will start eleventh, also protected by his squire Valtteri Bottas, who has been second, inherits the pole from Lewis and will start in front of his rival for the title Max Verstappen ..

The Dutchman, two points behind Hamilton in the World Cup, will have a golden opportunity to storm the lead, although the result of this Saturday’s time trial leaves an open door to the British’s epic comeback. Fernando Alonso will start from fifth position after starring in an excellent performance, undoubtedly the best so far this season and since his return to Formula 1 with Alpine.

Suspense

In the morning practice sessions, the weather reversed Friday’s results, in which the power of Mercedes prevailed. In wet conditions, downforce prevailed and the Red Bulls took the lead, in the wake of Pierre Gasly’s Alpha Tauri subsidiary.

Qualifying also started with a certain dose of intrigue as soon as the first drops fell, during Q1, although the track has progressively dried up. The first surprise was the premature elimination of Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) while Mick schumacher (Haas) has celebrated almost as a triumph having made the cut for the second time this season. Your partner has not been screened Mazepin, Latifi (Williams) and the two Alfa Romeo drivers, Raikkonen and Giovinazzi. Fernando Alonso, who has not suffered to move on, has grown in the next round, in which he has rubbed shoulders with the ‘greats’ on equal terms, with the average Pirelli compound, and has secured a pass to the decisive Q3 with the fifth best time after chaining two perfect laps. Lewis Hamilton dominated the shootout ahead of Bottas and Verstappen, just over half a second. And they have been left out Vettel (Aston Martin), Or with (Alpine), Russell (Williams), Mick schumacher (Haas) and a Carlos Sainz who penalized last on the grid after changing the engine and only took to the track in the last bars of Q2 to give slipstream to Leclerc and that the Monegasque, after spinning, could enter the fight for pole position.

The pulse for pole has clearly been for Hamilton, who already warned yesterday that it was his goal if he wanted to “limit the loss & rdquor; for the sanction after resorting to the fourth power unit, as he did Verstappen in Russia. The Dutchman and Red Bull did well, since Max managed to finish on the podium (2nd) in Sochi. This Sunday in Turkey, Hamilton will try the ‘most difficult yet’ and will look for the comeback from 11th position to try to add what would be his third victory at this track.

Turkish GP

Grille output:

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’22 “998

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’23 “196

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’23 “265

4. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’23 “326

5. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’23 “477

6. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’23 “706

7. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’23 “954

8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’24 “305

9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’24 “368

10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’24 “795

11. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’22 “868 [*10P sanción por cambio motor]

12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’24 “842

13. George Russell (Williams) 1’25 “007

14. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1’25 “200

15. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’25 “881

16. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’26 “086

17. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’26 “430

18. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’27 “525

19. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’28 “449

20. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’24 “860[**willstartlastfortotalpowerunitchange)[**saldráúltimoporcambiototaldeunidaddepotencia)