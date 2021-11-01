11/01/2021

On at 19:38 CET

Season of Formula 1 it is being marked by the intense title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Hamilton He has 7 world titles and if he won he would surpass Michael Schumacher, Secondly, Verstappen he is incredibly fast with the Red bull and it has made it very difficult for English during the season. Their rivalry has reached quite extreme limits where neither wants to give their arm to twist and they have starred in accidents that miraculously have not ended in tragedy.

The CEO of Mercedes has given an interview to Daily Mail before the Mexican Grand Prix in which he has reviewed many issues of Formula 1 and ensures that if Hamilton and Verstappen reach the last race playing the championship could lead to an accident like Senna and Prost and he does not believe “they can control it”. “If they go to the last race and the one in front wins the championship, they will compete very hard with each other, they will do a Senna-Prost if they are competing for the title” believes Wolff.

The Mercedes man recalled the Monza incident: “Verstappen took Lewis out because he was about to overtake and he was faster. And that’s totally understandable. If you are running for the championship and you see him fading because the other is overtaking you, what tool do you have besides the one that ensures that he cannot overtake? We’ve seen it with Schumacher and Villeneuve, we’ve seen it with Senna and Prost twice, “explains Wolff.

About the accident Silverstone he wanted to clarify that Mercedes’ perspective was of a “very aggressive Verstappen who has been too aggressive for a long time but has always gotten away with it, and then ended up on the wall. We saw him crash, which was hard, but he got out of the car and we heard on many occasions that he was fine.“he explains.” We finally won a race again, at Silverstone, with Lewis Hamilton, in front of a big British crowd, against all odds. So we were super happy. We won 25 points over our main rival “he clarifies about the race. “Then we go to Monza. So which is worse? A 50G impact or having a car to the head? They both left unscathed. That was the consequence “questions Toto Wolff.

Left over with Hamilton and the desire of the people to have a new and different champion in F1, Wolff believes that: “Lewis is not considered as well as it should be here, but for many reasons. He was immediately very successful with McLaren, and his previous life story, the financial struggles, the racism he was exposed to is not something that has ever been in the public eye. People didn’t see that. What they saw was a young man entering Formula 1 and succeeding from the start. And because he is also an extravagant person who polarizes even more. People can’t bear it. Only when he retires, I believe, will people understand the magnitude of his achievements. “assures the one of Mercedes on the English.

What the Mercedes has clear is that this rivalry is something normal that “makes this sport so interesting. It is ingrained in our nature “. And finally, he disregards what differentiates the winning drivers: “Today, to succeed as a Formula 1 driver is not just about driving fast. You have to be a bit reckless, but courage isn’t everything. You need to be smart to participate in all discussions, you need to be socially smart to play in the paddock “he concludes.