The British Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) considered that, after signing a double for the German team in the first free session of the United States GP of Formula 1, in the second they gave “ground” with their rivals, mainly Red Bull, which placed the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez in the first place. “In general, it has been a good day, but there is still work to do, unfortunately. The first session was really good, I made some changes and the second I am not happy, but still we did not have such a bad rhythm,” he said in statements listed on the official Formula 1 website.

The seven-time champion assured that in the second round they lost “some ground” with respect to other cars or it was the rivals who “recovered it”. “So we have work to do tonight, as always,” the Stevenage manager said. His teammate, the Finn Valtteri Bottas, who set the best time in the first session, had an impact, in the same vein as Hamilton, who in the second set took “a small step back”, although they focused on doing it ” long race”.

The winner of the previous World Cup event, Turkey, will receive a five position penalty on the starting grid for having changed the internal combustion engine and the exhaust. “Once again, unfortunately, I have to take a penalty, but this time it is a little less than on other occasions, so I can still have a good race,” declared Bottas, who won in the United States in 2019, the last precedent.

‘Checo’ Pérez, happy and cautious

The Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull), who set the best time in the second set of free practice, was shown happy and cautious at the same time waiting to check in Saturday’s classification if Mercedes has been reserved. “Today was a good day and the second session was promising, but tomorrow it will be very tight in qualifying. Without a doubt, Mercedes was very strong, so we will see what they have when necessary, “he said in a statement provided by his team.

Pérez warned that they must “find a couple of tenths” to be on pole for Sunday’s race. “There is a lot to do now with the engineers to try to improve the car. I think there is some room to improve our race pace and tire degradation, but overall it was a positive Friday,” he said.

For his part, the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) acknowledged that the first day “was not easy” for him due to the conditions of the Austin (Texas) track and the traffic on it, where he had a bite with his rival for the title, the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). “In general, it was not easy today. The track is quite bumpy and finding the correct configuration of the car has not been the easiest, but there are some positive things to consider and we will continue to work on that overnight,” he said in a statement that facilitated his team.

‘Mad’ Max, third behind the two Mercedes in the first session, regretted not having been able to set the fastest lap in the second run on the soft tire due to the “traffic” he encountered on the track. “Hopefully everything goes well tomorrow so that we can have a good lap in qualifying,” he said with a view to this Saturday.