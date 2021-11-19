11/19/2021

Act. At 12:14 CET

Lewis hamilton dares with everything … or almost. This Friday, emulating the gesture in favor of the gay community that he and Sebastian Vettel starred in the Hungarian GP, ​​the Briton took to the Losail track, in the first free practice sessions of the Qatar GP, wearing a rainbow flag helmet, claiming the rights of the LGBTIQA community in a country where they are severely punished.

On Thursday, in a press release, he asked F1 for greater commitment when visiting Persian Gulf countries to pressure their governments to respect human rights.

“I think that as sports go to these places, they have a duty to raise awareness about these problems,” he explained. Hamilton. “These countries need scrutiny and the media needs to talk about these things. Equal rights is a serious problem.”

“I am aware that in this place they are trying to take steps and they cannot change overnight. I heard that there are things like a new reform with the Kafala system [acogimiento legal de un niño o niña por una persona distinta de sus padres biológicos] which was implemented a couple of years ago, but there is still a long way to go. I just think that when we do, if we are going to come to these places, we will have to raise the profile of the situation, “he said.

Lewis hamilton believes that collectively it can have a greater impact. The important thing is that we try to raise awareness about some of these issues. While some changes have been made over time, it is never enough, more needs to be done. I just know that as a sport we have been, and I have been to many of these countries and I have been ignorant and unaware of some of the problems in some of the places. So it depends on whether you decide to educate yourself and make sport more responsible and make sure sport is actually doing something about it when you go to those countries. That is why I have tried to raise my voice. “