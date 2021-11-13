11/13/2021 at 01:45 CET

Sevenfold English Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who will lose five places on the grid for changing the combustion chamber of your Mercedes engine, may suffer a new sanction in the Brazilian Grand Prix (from Sao Paulo, this year), due to irregularities that were discovered in the movable rear wing of his car.

Apparently, Hamilton may have irregularly benefited from the DRS system (the aerodynamic grip reduction system) When he set this Friday, the best time in qualifying ordered by the starting grid for qualifying this Saturday, a sprint test of about 100 kilometers, the third part of Sunday’s race.

The F1 management reported this Friday at the São Paulo circuit of Interlagos, that the FIA ​​technical delegate, Jo Bauer, warned that the amplitude of the DRS of the Mercedes of the seven-time English world champion exceeds the established measurement (85 millimeters) according to article 3.6.3 of the F1 technical regulations.

For this reason, if the stewards decide to sanction him, Hamilton – second in the World Cup, 19 points behind the leader, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – could suffer a new penalty that I would force him to leave this Saturday from the last position from the grill or from the ‘pit lane’.

Qualifying in a sprint test format – which debuted this year at Silverstone (England) and is being used for the third time, having also been used at Monza (Italy) – will not only command the starting formation for Sunday’s race, but also that will award three, two and one point, respectively to the first three classified; so the decision can clearly affect the resolution of the World Cup, with four races remaining for its conclusion.