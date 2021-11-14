11/14/2021

On at 19:46 CET

Hamilton never give up. After a very tough weekend for Mercedes and with a double penalty for the British seven-time champion, Lewis He has staged an epic comeback and has won the sixth victory of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix. A victory, the 101 in his record, invaluable in terms of the championship against Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The Dutchman, who today had to surrender at the speed of his rival, finished second and retains the leadership of the World Cup, now by 13 points with only three major prizes to be found. Carlos Sainz, third on the grid, finished sixth, weighed down by a touch with Norris at the output, while Fernando alonso He finished again in the points (9th) at the wheel of the Alpine.

Stellar comeback

Verstappen, very conservative on Saturday in the sprint race, has reserved the ‘artillery’ for the start of this Sunday and has launched a withering attack on Bottas. The Finn, on whom fell all the responsibility of stopping the Red Bulls while waiting for Hamilton to start his particular comeback from tenth position on the grid, started very well, but could not prevent the World Cup leader from arriving evenly matched. at the first stop and left you behind with a perfect maneuver. Sergio Pérez was seconded by his teammate and also passed Bottas before completing the first lap.

Hamilton has taken out the rage accumulated the day before, after his disqualification, and has gained seven positions in just three laps, at fast lap pace. One of his “victims” has been Carlos Sainz. The Madrilenian, who started third, failed at the start and after touching Norris dropped to fifth position, which he lost without resisting against Lewis. The ‘war’ was not with him.

Tsunoda and Stroll’s wreckage caused the first safety car on lap six and Verstappen’s 4-second lead at the front of the pack was gone. The Dutchman has seen Hamilton in the ‘rear-view mirror’, glued to ‘Checo’s’ Red Bull and was not surprised by Mercedes’ when the race was relaunched.

Hamilton, pulling DRS, has passed Pérez like a shell, although the Mexican has not thrown in the towel and has struck back. The Englishman has learned his lesson and in his second attempt he has distanced the Czech to prevent his counterattack. Starting on lap 19, Lewis followed his title rival, who had raised his championship income to 21 points after Saturday’s shortstop.

Leader pressure

Verstappen has managed his resources, keeping Hamilton at 3.5 seconds. Behind, Perez has also measured his advantage with Bottas, in the duel of ‘squires’, with the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz without options to disturb them. The high temperature on the Interlagos track has started to cause ‘havoc’ and the degradation of the tires has forced the favorites to change their strategy, from one to two stops. Hamilton tried unsuccessfully to undercut Verstappen (v.27), while Bottas took advantage of a virtual safety car to leave Pérez behind.

With new tires, Hamilton continued to ‘fly’ at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo and for the first time he was less than a second behind the Dutchman. There was half a race left and at this point, no one remembered the ‘soap opera’ of the sanctions against Mercedes in Brazil.

Lewis, in ‘Hammer’ mode

Verstappen tried to protect himself from another Hamilton attack and made his second ‘pit stop’ and Mercedes chose to reply on the next lap, although Lewis did not like the stop at all, who expressed his disagreement on the radio. All in all, he has returned to the track with a plus over his rival and has put the ‘hammer’ mode until he leans on top of the Red Bull driver. On Hamilton’s first attempt, Verstappen overreached his defense off the track at Turn 4, an incident that the stewards noted, dismissing the penalty and further inflaming the spirits at Mercedes.

“I don’t know how much longer I can take this & rdquor ;, Max warned under pressure from Hamilton, who responded with irony when his team informed him by radio that there would be no penalty for the Dutchman:” Obviously & rdquor ;. Toto Wolff has asked race director Michael Masi for an explanation. Sparks flew on and off the track.

Hamilton made it to third and overtook Verstappen with twelve laps to go, thus culminating a historic comeback that can have a lot of specific weight in terms of the title, when there are only three grands prix left for the curtain to come down for the most intense World Cup and exciting of the last decade.