11/05/2021

On at 20:45 CET

Lewis hamilton This year he is pursuing his eighth Formula 1 crown, which would allow him to break the tie with Michael Schumacher and become the most successful rider of all time. But unlike previous seasons, the 2021 World Cup is not exactly a ‘walk’ for the English, who has seen how Red Bull already competes without complexes with Mercedes and Max verstappen He has climbed to the leadership of the championship, with a 12-point advantage in the absence of five great prizes.

The duel that they maintain Hamilton and Verstappen it is being tremendous and the tension has been increasing throughout the 17 races contested, including the two very strong accidents that both starred in Silverstone and Monza. Mexico, this weekend, may be a turning point if ‘Mad’ Max he gets his way again on a circuit that theoretically favors Red Bull.

Senna-Prost

The ‘high voltage’ pulse between Hamilton and Verstappen generates inevitable comparisons. Many fans remember the ‘knife’ battles between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, which in their day marked a before and after in Formula 1. To the point that the 1989 and 1990 titles were resolved by two accidents between the Brazilian and the French. Prost and Senna, teammates at McLaren, they reached the penultimate race of the ’89 World Cup, in Suzuka, being the only ones with options for the title, with a 16-point advantage for the Frenchman. With seven laps to go, his cars were ‘hooked’. Prost had to leave and Senna he was able to continue after changing the nose, but he was disqualified and the ‘Professor’ was the champion. A season later, with Prost already in Ferrari, history was repeated in Japan. Senna and Prost they collided as soon as they started. But this time mutual abandonment benefited Senna, which achieved its third title.

In an interview with the ‘Daily Mail’, the boss of Mercedes, Toto wolff, he assured that if Hamilton and Verstappen If they arrived evenly and with mathematical options to be champions at the last grand prix of the season, in Abu Dhabi (12 December), “the pilot in front is going to try to do absolutely the same thing that happened in the Senna-Prost years. Personally, I would never give the instruction to collide with another driver, but if they get to that last race and whoever is ahead wins the championship, Max and Lewis are going to compete hard. “

A ‘clean’ battle

TO Hamilton he does not like the theory of Wolff. He even doubts that he uttered exactly those words. “I have not read what Toto has said, but I doubt very much that he implies that this is going to be the case,” Lewis said upon arrival in Mexico. The Briton totally rejects any insinuation in this regard. He considers himself above all “a champion and a clean driver”.

“I have never won a championship that way and I would never want to. That is what I think from my point of view. I am here to win in the right way, that is, with skill, determination and hard work,” he underlines Hamilton.

“Max and I have been competing hard all year and that has made this season the most exciting since God knows when. But you all know how I have won my championships in the past. I always want to win the title in the right way, and yes. I’m going to lose it this year, let it be the right way too, with dignity. All you can do is give your all and work as hard as you can with your team. If it doesn’t work out, then you live to fight another day. “