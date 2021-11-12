11/12/2021 at 21:14 CET

Lewis hamilton will open the race grid to the sprint that this Saturday will be held within the framework of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which closes the triptych of grand prixes in which this season the competition format introduced by the FIA ​​and F1 has been put to the test on an experimental basis. One of the unanimous criticisms in this regard is that the fastest driver in the classification held tonight at the Interlagos circuit cannot be called a ‘poleman’, since that honor will go to the winner of Saturday’s short race, who will order the grid for the Sunday.

Whether or not it is a pole to use, the truth is that this Friday Hamilton He has shown absolute dominance on the Brazilian track, in a classification disputed in the dry, despite the rain forecast, with gusts of wind and quite cold temperatures (17º).

Hamilton had led the first free practice with Verstappen to 3 tenths, after Mercedes announced that the seven-time champion will lose 5 places for Sunday after being penalized for mounting the fifth internal combustion engine in his W12. The Englishman was also the fastest at the start of the qualy, setting a time of 1.08.733 ahead of the two Ferraris from Sainz and Leclerc and with the leader of the World Cup at half a second. In this first sieve they have been left out Stroll. Latifi, Russell and the two Haas pilots, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

🏁 Q1 CLASSIFICATION 🏁 Hamilton fastest for Q1 👊 # BrazilGP 🇧🇷 # F1 pic.twitter.com/qZsXkQoTdi – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 12, 2021

In Q2 the show of strength of Hamilton. Race direction, stricter with the track limits at Interlagos, has taken its first lap from that of Mercedes, which has stretched its tires to complete a second stint, enough to pass the cut and also in front (1.08.386) of the times table, with Verstappen to 1 tenth. The Englishman has continued to push and has lowered his mark (1.08.068), to leave his teammate Bottas to 3 tenths and the leader of the World Cup to almost half a second. Sainz and Alonso, the latter ‘in extremis’, they have managed to go to the next round with the ten fastest and have been eliminated Ocon, Vettel, Tsunoda, Raikkonen and Giovinazzi.

🏁 Q2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁 Hamilton goes fastest again, he’s looking strong! 💪 # BrazilGP 🇧🇷 # F1 pic.twitter.com/qmkRqa3g8a – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 12, 2021

Max verstappen, who signed the pole (1.07.5) and the victory in the last edition of the Brazilian GP before the pandemic (2019), has remained surprisingly at a disadvantage before the ‘silver arrows’ in the final battle of the pole mock. The Dutchman, who reaches the 19th round of the season with 19 rental points in the championship compared to Hamilton After reaping two consecutive victories and nine so far this year, he has taken to the track in the slipstream of the Mercedes but has not managed to get close to the British, who even with worse time than in Q2 has left 2.6 tenths of a point ‘Mad’ Max.

There were two minutes left to ‘knife’ to decide who of the two would open the grill this Saturday (8.30pm). AND Lewis he has not given his rival a chance, culminating his performance with the best lap of the weekend (1.07.934) and leaving Red Bull at 0.438. The two will once again star in a ‘high tension’ outing that promises strong emotions. “Tomorrow few points are distributed and it will be necessary to limit damages”, has valued a disappointed Verstappen, looking askance at Hamilton, which in Brazil has recovered its best version.

The two Spaniards finished ahead of their respective teammates. Carlos Sainz, will start sixth with the Ferrari in front of Leclerc and Fernando Alonso He will complete the ‘top ten’ in the last race at the 2021 sprint, which will award 3, 2 and 1 points to the best three and will define, this time, the poleman of Brazil.