12/03/2021

On at 19:08 CET

Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), winner of the last two Grand Prix in Brazil and Qatar, maintains positive momentum and has started the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the World Cup, with the same force. The Briton led the first two free sessions at the new Jeddah circuit, with championship leader Max Verstappen in provisional fourth position, albeit less than two tenths.

Hamilton he managed to complete a lap at great pace on the medium tire and placed himself at the top of the time table, also being the fastest in the first sector, the most twisty and complex. He has set a time of 1.29.018 and has left his partner only 61 thousandths Bottas, surpassing the two Mercedes to Max verstappen. The Englishman, who has ridden the new softs, has not managed to improve his time, while Fernando Alonso, who returned to the F1 podium in Qatar after seven years, has once again surprised and managed to place fifth, 4 tenths behind Hamilton. Too Pierre Gasly has offered its best version, surpassing even Verstappen to get third, at 81 thousandths of a head.

With four minutes to go there has been a chilling accident of Charles Leclerc Fortunately, he managed to get out of his Ferrari on his own foot, completely destroyed after the impact at high speed against the protective barriers. The first red flag of the weekend has brought the session to an early end, finally led by Hamilton.

Jeddah is not just about power

Two free practice sessions have been held, the second at night, under the same conditions in which the battle for pole and the race on Sunday will take place. However, there is still no clear forecast. Yes, the track lives up to the slogan with which it has been promoted: “The fastest street circuit in the world & rdquor ;. The cars reach an average speed of over 250 km / h and go at full speed for up to 80% of the lap. The danger is also sensed with the traffic and the proximity of the walls. And the doubts in case an emergency evacuation is necessary. The track combines straights and curves linked in a devilish rhythm, so it’s not pure power. It cannot be said that it is a 100% favorable circuit for Mercedes, although the truth is that at least on this first day, Brackley’s men seem a step ahead.

For now, Hamilton has dominated the first free practice over Verstappen, but Red Bull’s has been only 56 thousandths. Of course, taking advantage of the Williams slipstream on his last lap on the track to try to intimidate the English. And in the second free practice the advantage of the Mercedes seven-time champion was repeated, although Max has continued to lurk. The moment of truth will arrive tomorrow Saturday (18.00), when the pulse for pole it will really clarify each other’s options.

As for the Spanish, Alonso He finished the day with good feelings, in fifth position and followed by his partner Or with, which gives Alpine hope, while Carlos Sainz has placed seventh with the Ferrari.