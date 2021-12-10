12/10/2021 at 11:04 CET

.

About four million euros are put into play this Sunday on the track of Abu Dhabi Lewis Hamilton. A bonus that the Englishman has won in six of the last seven seasons and that serves as an economic boost to the English rider, the best-paid driver in the championship.

Hamilton receives about 49 million euros per season, according to what he signed before the start of this championship with the German team, but he also takes a pinch as a bonus, which compensates for the fact that there is no ‘prize money’ in this sport for Grand Prize won. There is not even it for the pilot who takes the world championship. All the money that the pilots receive they do through the contractual relationship with their team, in addition to personal sponsorships.

The Stevenage driver, along with his salary, has a series of bonuses depending on the races he wins and if he gets the title at the end of the season or not. After winning his seventh title in 2020, according to Forbes, Hamilton claimed an additional 4 million That this year is endangered by the push of a Max Verstappen that is very far from the British figures and is pocketing 23 million euros as a base salary per season and that, with all the bonuses for the year, could increase to 37 million.

Not surprisingly, the Dutchman is the one who has won the most races this year (9), the most podiums (17) and the most pole positions (9), while Hamilton’s drop in income is also explained by increased competition. Last year he dominated with 11 wins, 10 poles and 14 podiums, while this one has 8 wins, 5 poles and 16 podiums. If Hamilton’s hegemony on the track seems overwhelming, it is even more so in the accounts, where he has the honor of being the highest paid since in 2014 he ousted Fernando Alonso from that position.

Unlike other sports, where sponsorships occupy a very important part, and in many cases greater than the income of the sport itself, in Formula One, the continuous trips and restrictions on the part of the teams reduce these claims at the root.

This does not prevent Hamilton being the rider who receives the most at the end of the year by his sponsors, with estimated earnings of 10 million euros, well ahead of a Verstappen that barely reaches one million euros. The Briton has agreements with the energy drink brand Monster, with clothing brands such as Puma and Tommy Hilfiger, with technology companies Sony and Bose (headphones), with the helmet company Bell, and is also an ambassador for the video game Gran Turismo Sport.

However, Hamilton plays a huge role in sponsoring his own team as well and in recent years has added a protest tinge to his performances on the track. The fight for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, with the use of black costumes and the change of car color, from gray to black, is one of the clearest examples of one of the clauses of Hamilton’s contract, which specifies that Mercedes has to support their causes.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

This also causes problems when a team sponsor doesn’t live up to the seven-time champion’s ideals. The most recent case is that of Kingspan, an insulation company that has its sticker on the Mercedes car and that is related to the materials from which the Grenfell tower in London was made, which caught fire in 2017 leaving 72 dead.

“The signing of this sponsor has nothing to do with me. Tommy (Hilfiger) is the only one I have brought. I know Toto (Wolff) is already working to fix it. Unfortunately my name is related to it because the sticker is on my car, “said the British at the last Jeddah Grand Prix.

The controversy did not last long. This same Wednesday, Mercedes announced that it was leaving Kingspan.