12/04/2021

On at 19:16 CET

The battle for pole in the first Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia has been a ‘heart attack’. Not only because of what is at stake between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, separated by 8 points in the World Cup and with a ‘match ball’ for the Dutchman this Sunday, but by the added danger of the new Jeddah Corniche circuit, which has revealed itself even faster than expected, with a speed average of 250 km / h and the single-seaters at full speed for 80% of the lap caressing the walls. Under these conditions, Verstappen was unable to complete what was being an exceptional lap and was ‘hooked’ in the last corner, what has allowed Hamilton achieve his 103rd pole and deal a serious blow to the morale of his rival. The two Mercedes will start at the front of the grid this Sunday, with the leader Verstappen in third position.

To the limit

The ‘fearsome’ configuration of the track was already evident in Q1, which had a fast-paced outcome, with Alonso involved in a momentary mess on the last braking of the very fast last sector. The Asturian has saved the ‘furniture’ and has been able to qualify for the next round in 15th position, while they have been left out, Latifi, Vettel, Stroll and the two Haas of Schumacher and Mazepin. In the duel of ‘squires’ of Red Bull and Mercedes, Sergio perez has shone with the best time, followed by BottasAlthough the Finn reported problems at the end of the session with the new engine that had been fitted just before hitting the track, although he was able to keep going.

In Q2, Verstappen the first wake-up call was taken on a track exit without consequences, while Carlos Sainz has escaped by millimeters from crashing his Ferrari against the protections, as happened yesterday to his partner Charles Leclerc. The Madrilenian has been able to return to action to try to qualify, but he has not succeeded, as well as Fernando Alonso. Together with the two Spaniards, they have been eliminated Russell, Raikkonen and Ricciardo.Q3 has been contested to the limit And it has been both exciting and unexpected. Verstappen He had made it clear that he was the fastest on the track today, but he ended up succumbing to the pressure. In his last attempt, Hamilton set the bar very high with the best time of the weekend: 1.27.511. Max has come out ‘on’, ready to deliver a coup of authority. But when it looked like he already had pole in his pocket, he locked the rear wheel, hitting the fenders and ruining his expectations. A jug of cold water for Red Bull and its leader, who will start third this Sunday, preceded by the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas.

“This final is terrible, although in general it has been a good qualifying. Starting third is disappointing but the car is fast and we will see what we can do here tomorrow,” he analyzed Verstappen, sunk after intense qualifying.

No sanction

At the same time the mess continues in the FIA ​​offices and this Saturday, after the third free practice of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​Lewis Hamilton has been called to testify before the stewards for allegedly not having respected a double yellow flag and also for his incident with Mazepin , who has had to dodge to avoid an accident. Minutes before qualifying began, it was officially confirmed that there would be no penalty for the British rider.

The stewards of the Saudi Arabian GP reasoned their decision by arguing that “the race director has said that the double yellow flag warning was accidentally activated on panel number six, for less than a second. The on-board video of car 44 shows clearly that no yellow flag was shown to the pilot and that the yellow warning was not visible on the pilot’s steering wheel either. “

Remember that Verstappen was given a 5-spot penalty on the Qatar grid for failing to slack off a double flag in qualifying, so Red Bull will likely be deemed aggrieved by the decision on Hamilton. And all this when both drivers fight ‘with the knife’ on the track for the world title.