11/20/2021 at 4:36 PM CET

Lewis hamilton He has added his fourth pole position of the season at the Qatar GP, which will start tomorrow at 3:00 pm and which opens this weekend on the calendar. The Englishman has a golden opportunity to close the gap with Max Verstappen, who will start next to him in the front row of the grid and who leads the championship with a 14-point lead with three races remaining.

The champion, who is seeking his eighth title, has dominated qualifying with authority, setting the best time in all three rounds and adding the 102nd pole of his sporting career. Hamilton He was not the fastest in qualifying since the Hungarian GP and this result adds even more excitement to a grand prix that may be crucial to the outcome of the tightest World Championship of the last decade.

Fight to the limit

The whole weekend is disputed with the morbidness of the fight they had Hamilton and Verstappen last week in Brazil and the final decision of the FIA ​​not to reopen the investigation for the maneuver he made Max by kicking Lewis off the track on lap 48 at Interlagos. The championship has heated up, with a display of nerves and bad manners between Christian horner (Red Bull) and Totto wolff (Mercedes) and tomorrow we will see another event on a track that is hosting a Formula One grand prix for the first time.

The start is presented as one of the highlights of the race, as serious difficulties are expected to overtake, with a single point to activate the DRS, dirt when leaving the optimal line and very twisty areas, although the enormous degradation of tires causes a minimum of two pit stops to be estimated. The start that precedes a long straight and the pitbox will be the key moments to gain positions, except for piloting errors or technical failures.

Alonso’s best time

The battle for fourth place, with Sergio perez disappeared all weekend with the second Red Bull, it has been very exciting, with six drivers fighting for a place in the second row, an honor that in the end has been for the French Pierre Gasly. Fernando AlonsoFor his part, he qualified fifth, being the best result on the grid since he returned to F1 this year with Alpine.

It also deserves a separate mention Carlos Sainz, who will start the race seventh with the same tires – medium – as the first three, which can make the first pit stop longer. The Madrid-born, who has scored twelve consecutive grands prix, is finishing his first season with Ferrari in an outstanding way and has surpassed in Losail with self-confidence Leclerc, which was cut off in the second batch.

Q1: Maximum equality

Maximum equality between the top three, with Hamilton leading the times ahead of Verstappen and Bottas. The difference between them was one second, so everything was open on a track that was improving by the minute. Traffic has conditioned the first cut in qualifying, in which Sainz was fourth and Alonso, sixth. The first five eliminated were, in this order, Raikkonen, Latifi, Giovinazzi, Schumacher, and Mazepin.

Q2: Pérez, eliminated

Hamilton He has once again placed first in the first of the two attempts of the second round, ahead of Verstappen and Bottas, confirming his dominance in the last attempt. The different tire strategies for the start, with the most powerful cars using the medium rubber, have put the emotion in this qualy, in which only the Mercedes, a Red Bull and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz They have placed themselves on the grid with a tire that guarantees them, a priori, a two-stop race. Perez, against all odds Stroll, Leclerc, who with soft rubber has had worse weather than Carlos, Ricciardo and Russell have fallen into this second cut.

Q3: Alonso, fifth

In the moment of truth, with Hamilton As a favorite according to what has been seen in the previous bets, the Briton has fulfilled the forecasts and set the best time, with Verstappen again between the two Mercedes. Alonso and Sainz have been overtaken by Gasly, fourth. Everything was at stake in the last attempt, although Hamilton was presented as the main candidate. Lewis struck the table with a flawless lap, setting an extraordinary 1: 20.8, four tenths faster than Verstappen, second, and six faster than Bottas. A prick of GaslyAfter breaking a piece of the front wing on a piano, it was the reason that some drivers could not improve their times in a session in which Fernando Alonso was fifth and Sainz, seventh, overtaken at the last minute by Norris.