10/08/2021

On at 15:17 CEST

Lewis hamilton feels comfortable on the Istanbul Park track. So much so that he has even accepted Mercedes’ suggestion to carry out the engine change here, knowing that it implies 10 penalty places on Sunday’s grid. Nothing that he cannot take on at a circuit where in 2006, when he was still in GP2, he managed to climb 19 positions in the race. For now, the British seven-time champion has started clearly dominating the first two free sessions of the Turkish Grand Prix.

After being the fastest in the morning, Hamilton He has appeared again with the ‘hammer’ and a lap of 1’23”804 has been set that nobody has been able to improve. Very combative, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) has come close to the English to be only one tenth (1’23”970). The Monegasque finished ahead of Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen, who had to settle for fifth place more than half a second behind his rival for the title.

Lando norris, author of the pole in Russia (the first for Mclaren in 8 years) has placed sixth, just ahead of the Alpine of Fernando Alonso (1’24”660) and Esteban Ocon, 12 thousandths of its partner. Carlos Sainz, focused on his work ahead of the race, knowing that he will go to the back of the grid to change the engine, he has started in 12th place, far from his teammate Leclerc.

Penalized

Hamilton, who reached a historic milestone in Sochi with his 100th victory in Formula 1, has already begun to defend his lead – just 2 points above Verstappen-, and has shown its effectiveness in Turkey, where this weekend it will seek its third victory at this track.

Whatever happens this Saturday in the chrono, Hamilton You already know that at most you will be able to start eleventh, as Mercedes has decided to change its engine in this grand prix, its fourth engine this season when only three are allowed. English will not come out last, as he did Verstappen in Russia, because in their case they have only replaced the combustion engine and not all the components, as in the case of the Dutch. Mercedes takes risks in Istanbul to avoid reliability problems in the last six races of the season. In Russia ‘Mad ‘max he managed to minimize the damage by climbing to second place on the podium. We will see if Hamilton manages to balance the scales.