11/14/2021 at 22:41 CET

The Brazilian Grand Prix started with a controversial penalty for Lewis Hamilton, who had been the fastest in qualifying on Friday. On Saturday, the stewards disqualified him after detecting a technical violation related to the rear wing of his Mercedes, which apparently included, by only 0.02 millimeters, the regulations that mark a maximum opening of 85 millimeters in the wing when the wing is activated. DRS.

The British seven-time champion, who is playing his eighth crown against Max verstappen, did not throw in the towel. He rallied from the back of the grid to finish the sprint race fifth, and rowed against the tide again this Sunday to win the grand prize after starting tenth. And all this after overtaking Verstappen, who the FIA ​​decided not to sanction for a controversial action at Interlagos Turn 4 before Hamilton’s first overtaking attempt.

After so much accumulated tension, it is normal for the Englishman to celebrate it in style in the country where he has the most fans. Lewis wanted to pay his particular tribute to Ayrton senna after crossing the finish line, waving a Brazil’s flag who accompanied him to the podium. During his lap of honor he loosened the seat belts of his car and that is grounds for sanction.

A few minutes later, Mercedes received another communication: “A team representative is required to go to Stewards at 17:00 in relation to the incident indicated below:” Presumed violation of Annex L Chapter III of Article 4 of the International Sporting Code ” (use of seat belts) Finally, Hamilton was fined 5,000 euros, who was also warned that if he commits another similar offense this season or during the next, he will have to pay 20,000 euros.

“The stewards listened to the team representative and reviewed the video evidence. Car 44 driver Lewis Hamilton unbuckled his seat belts on the lap after the end of the race. While the stewards empathize with the desire to celebrate Somewhat, it is fundamentally unsafe to unfasten the seat belts while the car is in motion. Even at slow speeds, these cars are very fast for an occupant without a seatbelt. Furthermore, Formula 1 drivers are an example for the junior categories. It is essential that the pilots of junior categories learn the importance of using all the safety devices of the car at all times “, argues the note of the FIA.

The boss of Mercedes, Toto wolff, was very upset at Hamilton’s disqualification on Saturday and for leaving unpunished Verstappen for his defensive maneuvering in this Sunday’s race. “Max drives sensationally and always with the knife between his teeth, he also tends to position himself very well on the track. But if you do something like that, you have to wait for a five-second penalty or something similar. You don’t just have to look at the consequences, dismiss it as a race incident and then trying to sweep it under the carpet, it has been really embarrassing on the part of the stewards. They are hurting us. “