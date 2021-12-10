12/10/2021

On at 15:16 CET

The final battle that will decide the Formula 1 title in Abu Dhabi has begun. And the two hopefuls, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, have shown their ‘claws’ leading a free session each. In the first, Red Bull’s was the fastest, ahead of the two Mercedes of Bottas and Hamilton. And the second has clearly opted in favor of the British.

Hamilton he started strong and in his third lap launched with the C5, he was at the top of the times table (1: 23.691). Or with (Alpine) and Bottas have remained three tenths behind the seven-time champion, while Verstappen, who had his first fastest lap canceled for exceeding the track limits, was just over half a second behind his rival for the title. The chronos have no longer moved, since in the last one strong accident of Kimi RaikkonenFortunately, without consequences for him, it has caused a red flag that has anticipated the end of the session.

Fernando Alonso (6th to 8 tenths) and Carlos Sainz (9th to 1.1)They have shown a good rhythm and are currently in the ‘top 10’ in a circuit where they both hope to access the last Q3 of the season tomorrow.

The teams have made many degradation comparisons between the medium and soft compound at Yas Marina, although the differences are not significant. We will have to wait until the decisive qualifying on Saturday (2:00 pm) to understand where each one really is and above all, what is the real difference between Mercedes and Reb Bull on a track that has been drastically renovated and that is much faster than in the past.

Abu Dhabi GP. Free 2:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’23 “691

2. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) at 0 “343

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) at 0 “392

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) at 0 “641

5. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) at 0 “709

6. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) at 0 “804

7. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) at 0 “841

8. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 00 “866

9. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 1 “153

10. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) at 1 “249

11. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at 1 “268

12. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) at 1 “417

13. Lando Norris (McLaren) at 1 “462

14. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) at 1 “504

15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) at 01 “694

16. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) at 1 “749

17. George Russell (Williams) at 1 “858

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) at 1 “996

19. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 2 “093

20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) at 2 “645