At 36 years old and after 15 seasons in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton has built a character That does not leave indifferent and increasingly away from the prototype of the elite pilot. On Sundays he is still the perfect athlete, capable of offering his best version on the track. But as soon as he leaves the circuit on duty, another person emerges. Flirtatious to the extreme and obsessed with fashion, he travels half the world in his private jet, accompanied by his inseparable bulldog Roscoe, to rub shoulders with Hollywood stars and the catwalk.

On the Thursdays leading up to a grand prix, Hamilton combines both sides. Before donning his work clothes in the colors of Mercedes Petronas, the Briton entertains the afternoon to the photographers who await the arrival of the pilots at the entrance of the paddock. Every time he dares with a more striking outfit and the networks are flooded with ‘memes’ and all kinds of comments – there are also positive ones – about it. In Turkey, Lewis appeared with a spectacular Scottish foul and pants, with matching Burberry jacket.

And this time they asked him about his clothing. “She’s quite daring,” she acknowledged over her skirt. “I really like what Burberry does and I love the outfit. I go through all kinds of different images on the internet and find things that I like. A couple of years ago I did a photoshoot for GQ in a kilt, one we did especially with Tommy Hilfiger. CuAnyone can wear whatever they want. There will be people who do not understand it, but nothing happens”Hamilton explained without bothering himself.

“Hopefully over time the people who criticize my way of dressing can open their minds and let people be who they want to be and see how they want, how they like best, “claimed the seven-time F1 world champion, who is aware that he does not fit the image of a traditional driver.

“I always thought that Formula 1 was a place where it was not easy to be yourself. And when I go to a fashion show I am surrounded by people from all walks of life, expressing themselves in different ways. It is a very different world from F1, which is very corporate, “he stressed. Hamilton, which had a lot of prominence in the last Met Gala in New York. “I love being able to separate myself from the sport, and from the intensity of this whole season. So being able to have something else, another outlet, to focus on helps to take weight off. When I come to a grand prix I come fresh, because I haven’t been thinking. every day thinking about my fight for the championship. “

Penalized on the grid

The particular catwalk of the fashion of Hamilton has been parked this weekend and the Englishman, who in the last Russian GP reached a historic milestone with his 100th victory in Formula 1, has already begun to defend his leadership – just 2 points over Verstappen-, and was the fastest in the first free session of the Turkish GP.

Whatever happens this Saturday in the chrono, Hamilton already knows that at most he will be able to start eleventh on the grid, as Mercedes has decided to change its engine in this grand prix and Lewis receives ten penalties because it is his fourth engine this season when only three are allowed. The Englishman will not start from the back of the grid, as Verstappen did in Russia, because in his case they have only replaced the combustion engine and not all the components, as in the case of the Dutch. Mercedes takes risks in Istanbul to avoid reliability problems in the last six races of the season. In Sochi ‘Mad’ Max managed to minimize the damage by climbing from the back of the grid to the podium position. We will see if Hamilton manages to balance the scales.