10/28/2021 at 11:13 AM CEST

Lewis hamilton He is very committed to promoting diversity and equality in the select world of motorsport and Formula 1. Not only so that young people of all conditions and races can train as drivers, but also as engineers and technicians. This has been involved in an activity promoted by the sponsor of Mercedes, UBS, and selected three two boys and one girl (two of them black) to visit the factory of the Mercedes team in Brackley. The surprise that awaited them was capitalized.

The three children arrived at the area where the car is being prepared for Hamilton and they met an elderly engineer who gave them explanations about the car. When the boys approached he warned them that only Hamilton I could touch the car. The fake engineer then removed the steering wheel. “The reason I can touch him is because I’m Lewis,” said the old man, beginning to peel off the makeup mask to show that it really was him.

During the visit, Hamilton He told them how important it is to pursue their dreams. “It’s difficult if you don’t see it, sometimes it’s hard to believe that it’s possible to get to the world of F1. We are working on creating a better way for young people to enter our industry, because it is not diverse. Is the moment to act. Keep believing in yourself, that’s the most important thing. No one is going to do it for you & rdquor ;, he encouraged them.