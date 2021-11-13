11/12/2021

Lewis Hamilton, who today was the fastest in Brazil’s qualifying for the sprint race tomorrow Saturday, could be disqualified and start last on the grid if the threat of the FIA ​​stewards continues, who have detected irregularities in the technical verification of his car, specifically in the DRS, and they have called him to testify before deciding on a possible sanction.

The reason they argue to Mercedes is that they could “go against Article 3.6.3. Of the F1 technical regulations”, which requires a maximum DRS opening of 85 millimeters, which presumably car number 44 has breached.

The FIA ​​emphasizes that the minimum legal opening distance of the DRS has been fulfilled by Mercedes, but the risk is that if the DRS was too open, the time gain top speed of Hamilton, it would be illegal.

In some videos circulating, Verstappen himself inspects the rear wing of the Mercedes:

If the stewards decide to sanction it would be as if Hamilton had not set any time in Q1 and Tomorrow I would start the sprint race in last position. It would be another blow to his title aspirations. And it is that he already has a penalty of five positions for Sunday’s race for riding a new internal combustion engine (ICE) in his Mercedes. In other words, if he is excluded, he would have to finish higher than 14th in Saturday’s short race to avoid starting last in Sunday’s grand prix.