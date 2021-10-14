Hamilton created the world’s first electric clock in 1957 and Elvis Presley himself fell in love with it; here is his successor.

With the 1957 Hamilton Ventura, science fiction became reality inside an unconventional three-sided case with an electrical pulse running through the dial. The space age icon takes its most futuristic form to date with the new Ventura Elvis80 Skeleton. The watch company has reinterpreted its classic shape to create the elegant and ergonomic shape of the Elvis80 case, named after the most celebrated Ventura fan, Elvis Presley himself.

Now automatic

The Ventura Elvis80 Skeleton, automatic rather than electric, is a timepiece that celebrates cutting-edge watchmaking in all its forms, with a striking insight into the mechanism of the movement revealed through its skeletonized dial. Uncovered at the rear and with its clearly visible Côtes de Genève decoration, the H-10-S movement with an 80-hour power reserve is an equally relentless piece of engineering.

In either case, the electrical impulse is present once again, zigzagging through the skeleton structure.

Two versions

The Ventura Elvis80 Skeleton is available in two stunning versions: one with a black PVD coating for the case and skeleton dial, illuminated by a red electrical impulse, and the other with rose gold PVD and a rose gold electrical impulse. Both models are finished with a black rubber strap. Modern and powerful evolution of an enduring and visionary classic, the Ventura Elvis80 Skeleton, like its predecessor, is a watch for today’s forward thinkers shaping the world of tomorrow.

Technical specifications

42.5 x 44.6 mm case, stainless steel with rose gold PVD coating or black PVD coating. 12.33mm thick Handle width 21.22mm Black skeletonized dial with rose gold or red sparkles Rose gold hour and minute hands with Super-LumiNova, rose gold second hand; or

Nickel-plated hour and minute hands with Super-LumiNova, red seconds Movement: H-10 automatic movement, with 80-hour power reserve Black rubber strap with buckle Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating Water resistance 50 m

1,695 euros

www.hamiltonwatches.com