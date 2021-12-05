12/05/2021

On at 20:52 CET

Lewis hamilton has achieved his eighth victory in the 2021 World Cup, after another tremendous battle with Max Verstappen. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been plagued with incidents, with three starts after two red flags, and a duel of real ‘gladiators’ between the two pilots who are playing for the title. Once again sparks have sparked between the British and the Dutch, who will reach the final race of the World Championship on points, next week in Abu Dhabi.

Clean outlet

The output has been clean. Hamilton has started well, Bottas It has covered the interior flawlessly and Verstappen, perhaps chastened by his error in qualifying and with a championship mentality, has been more conservative, so the grid order has been maintained.

Alonso and Sainz, who started 13th and 15th, respectively, have recovered three positions until they meet, but the Madrilenian, with more rhythm, has continued his climb, while the Asturian has been losing steam. With the same (medium) tire strategy for Hamilton and Verstappen and a slow entry pace, it seemed that the World Championship leader only had to wait for the ‘dance’ of stops to try to surprise his rival.

Winning bet

It has not been necessary. A strong accident of Mick schumacher, who has crashed his Haas in the safety guards, has completely changed the scene of the race. With the safety car on the track since lap 10, Mercedes has called to box to Hamilton and Bottas. Red Bull’s response has been the opposite and Verstappen He continued on the track with the same tires, provisionally leading.

Three laps later, the FIA ​​race director Michael Masi has decreed a red flag considering that the Tec-Pro barriers were too damaged and should be replaced. “Can (Verstappen) change tires if the race stops?” has asked Hamilton, stunned. But he already knew the answer. “Yes”. Red Bull’s was the winning bet. The race has resumed with ‘Mad’ Max leading the standings and new tires, ahead of the two Mercedes.

New mess

But in the highlight Hamilton has won the game again Verstappen, which has had no choice but to go outside and has come out of the curve in a debatable first position. Or with has taken advantage of the space between them to be in front, just when another accident in the tail of the peloton, with Mazepin, Sergio Pérez and Russelll involved, It caused a second red flag that made things extremely difficult for the stewards to put the grid back in order.

The FIA’s negotiation with the representatives of Mercedes and Red Bull, which has been followed by radio, has been the closest thing to a ‘Persian market’. “I offer you Ocon, Hamilton and Max P3, or I will pass the issue on to commissioners, “he said. Massi to Horner, which he has reluctantly accepted.

Champion reaction

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has had a third start with Or with to the front, ahead of Hamilton, Verstappen, Ricciardo and Bottas. Incredible and not suitable for the heart. This time, Verstappen he managed to surprise with the media and took the lead with an impressive braking in the first corner, which all three reached in parallel. Ailerons Ocon and Hamilton They have brushed against each other and the Dutchman has clearly surpassed them

From here the two contenders for the title have imposed a frenetic pace, caressing the walls in the very fast and dangerous circuit of Jeddah. Hamilton has begun his persecution, pressing for DRS with Verstappen, who defended himself tooth and nail, still with half a race ahead.

Various incidents between Tsunona, Vettel and Raikkonen they have sown the track with pieces of fiber and pieces detached from the cars. The virtual security car to remove them has given a break to Vertstappen to dose your medium tires and try to go all the way. The action has started again with 17 laps to go, with 1.7 seconds between Red Bull and Mercedes.

“This guy is crazy”

Hamilton he tried a first overtaking and Verstappen, who lost the rear of his car, skipped turn 2, forcing him to regain position. The way he has done it has been by braking right in front of the Mercedes. “This guy is crazy. It’s the dirtiest thing to do,” protested Lewis, with a damaged front wing, while their respective pits attended the controversial spike in disbelief and the stewards’ room announced a 5-second penalty for Max, to waiting to expand his investigation into the accumulation of incidents in just three laps between two pilots who are playing the title with a ‘knife’.

Finally, waiting for possible added sanctions, Verstappen has lost his first ‘match ball’ and finished second on the podium, preceded by a streaky Hamilton, who already has three consecutive victories. Bottas was third and prevented Esteban Ocon from giving Alpine another joy at the same finish line. The Frenchman finished fourth, while his teammate Alonso was unable to enter the points (13th) and Carlos Sainz was eighth.