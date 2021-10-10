10/09/2021 at 10:46 PM CEST

Betfair

The Turkish GP once again measures the two roosters in the Formula 1 pen. On the one hand Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion who is looking for one more title to overcome Michael Schumacher’s record. It would be the fifth in a row, so far only the Kaiser has that mark of signing a poker in five years in a row and the English want it.

Secondly, Max Verstappen, who if nothing strange happens will improve the third place in the final classification of the last two years. The Dutchman wants to assert that he has won more Grand Prix than his arch-enemy (7-5) but that he is two points behind in the standings since he has taken a toll on having retired once more than the British.

Hamilton penalty paves the way for Verstappen

Betfair’s forecasts extend the Dutchman’s favoritism over the British, something that has changed a lot in recent hours. If on Thursday Max’s win rate was € 1.60 per euro bet, or what is the same, a 62.5% implicit probability and Lewis’s was 2.15 (46.5%), everything has changed in just 24 hours. Mercedes’ decision to change the internal combustion engine of the English car has reduced its favoritism by almost half, since it will lose ten places at the starting line and now its share is 4.00 (25%). Valtteri Bottas is third in the ranking of favorites trading at 8.00 (12.5%).

Hamilton has a difficult time achieving Massa’s record

Istanbul to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix for the ninth time. Istanbul Park is not one of the oldest in the Grand Circus calendar but it has left true motoring legends winning. In fact, winning in Turkey was later accompanied by the world championship for three of the last four champions on the Ottoman track. Button in 2009, Vettel in 2011 and Hamilton in 2020 took the win and also the title.

Just last season, a Hamilton who had not set his best times in free practice or qualifying won – Max Verstappen dominated all three free practice sessions and Lance Stroll took pole – but was able to go back from sixth starting position to win by in front of ‘Checo’ Pérez and Sebastian Vettel. It meant his second victory in Turkey and this year he was looking for the third with which to equalize on the private throne of Istanbul with Felipe Massa, something that seems complicated after the ICE change.

Verstappen, favorite to his first World Cup

Although Hamilton has had more regularity (he has only dropped out in one of the 15 Grand Prix disputed), is leading the way and has more experience, Betfair’s forecasts indicate that it will be Verstappen who wins the Championship in this 2021. Its share of 1.60 (62.5%) supports this, while that of the eighth World Championship in Hamilton is trading at 1.95 (51.3%). With six GP remaining on the calendar after Turkey, it makes what happens in Istanbul seem decisive.

The rain, the miracle that Sainz awaits

After his podium in Sochi, the third of the season after those of the Monaco and Hungarian GPs, the Spanish seeks to add a few points that allow him to stay, at least in sixth place. We must be aware that Ferrari’s decision to change the engine to the Madrid’s car forces him to start last on Sunday, so he will have to come back to stay in his fight with Sergio Pérez, Daniel Ricciardo and especially his teammate. , Charles Leclerc who suffered precisely the same strategy of the Prancing Horse to finish 15th in Russia.

That is why the rain forecast, to which the meteorologists give a 40% probability that it will rain during the race, can work that miracle that Sainz needs to, combined with his good piloting, be able to opt to enter the points. He is seventh in Betfair’s predictions to win in Turkey, which would be almost unheard of, with a 50.00 odds (2% probability).

That he repeats podium is listed high, specifically at 8.00 (12.5%), as the eighth favorite, far behind Verstappen and Hamilton (1.32 and 75.8% share), Bottas (1.75, 57.1% share), Pérez (2.7 share , 37%) Leclerc (share of 3.5, 28.6%), Norris (share of 4.00, 25%) and Ricciardo (share of 7.00, 14.3%). Last year he finished fifth, can you dream of repeating it?

Alonso, is it impossible to improve Hungary’s fourth place?

The two-time world champion knows that he plays in another league, has assumed it and knows that his car has to fight to get into the points. The fourth place achieved in Hungary was the best of the season for the Asturian who has a share of 20.00 (5%) to get back on a podium. His eleventh position in the ranking of favorites to access the final drawer reveals that only an unexpected situation in the race or external factors such as the rain to which Sainz appeals, will be the only alternative to see Alonso up..

The Spaniard assumes this naturally and while he continues to develop the Alpine for next season, he maintains the challenge of looking for points in each race and finishing ahead of his teammate Ocón in the global classification (58-45 points for Alonso ) and in particular to see who signs the best performances in the Grand Prix (8-7 for Fernando). Enough incentives not to miss a Turkish GP where you can break the bank.