01/08/2022 at 16:06 CET

The women’s Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has called up for their French Cup match this Sunday in Dijon to Aminata Diallo, but not to Kheira Hamraoui, the other protagonist of the dark affair that affected the club due to the aggression suffered by the latter on November 4.

PSG presented this Saturday the list of the 17 players called up, including Diallo for the first time since those events, which are yet to be clarified.

Coach, Didier Ollé-Nicolle, had pointed out on Friday that both she and Hamraoui They were operational and he had insisted that this first week after the holidays he had done well in training.

Hamraoui, who after her stint at Barcelona with which she won the Champions League was signed this season by the team from the French capital, was the object of a confinement by hooded men on November 4 at night and hit with an iron bar which caused him injuries.

Diallo, who had accompanied his partner that night by car, was arrested shortly after on suspicion of being involved in the beating, but was released without charge after 36 hours.

Investigators later examined another clue related to the former Barça player and sports director. Eric Abidal, with whom he had coincided in the city of Barcelona.

So much Abidal, who in the midst of the scandal acknowledged having had an extramarital affair with HamraouiThey, like his wife, were questioned as witnesses.

Numerous hypotheses and rumors have circulated in the club, such as that Hamraoui may have tried to cover up some matters of his private life when the assault occurred, implicating Diallo.