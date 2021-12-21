12/21/2021 at 8:45 PM CET

Hamza Zeroual and Nil García They were competing in the 1,500 meter under-16 obstacle course of the Catalunya Autumn Championship, at the Estadi Serrahima in Barcelona. Nil, a few meters from the finish line and in second position with a great advantage over the rest of the runners, fell after jumping the last hurdle. Zeroual, far from overtaking his opponent, extended his hand and helped him up, heading together towards the goal. At that moment Hamza Zeroual, the young athlete from Club Atlètic Igualada, subtly pushed his partner to give him the silver, taking third place.

Zeroual, a 3rd year ESO student, with this gesture, He gave a sovereign lesson in maturity despite his only 15 years. He gave an example of values ​​that should be transmitted every day in society, not only in sport, and with this action he launched an unequivocal message: it is not worth winning at any price.

KNOW HOW TO LOSE

“It was all very fast, but I didn’t hesitate. I said no, I have to let him pass. He didn’t want to and in the end I pushed him because if he didn’t, he wouldn’t go in. In sports, not everything is winning, you also have to know how to lose& rdquor ;, this is how Hamza explained that moment that impacted on social networks and was echoed by the media.

Nil, for his part, who would finally be second thanks to that gesture, felt grateful and expressed it like this: “In the end are the values ​​of athletics: friendship, solidarity … You don’t have to win with a bad image. I would have done the same & rdquor ;.

This unusual sports action starring Hamza Zeroaul and Nil García has earned them, in all fairness, the Sports Gesture Values ​​Award.