12/17/2021

On at 23:37 CET

You will win or lose, this is sport, but the Spanish handball team gave it all this Friday against Norway, the highest power in women’s handball, and in the first half he knew how to put the Nordics between the ropes knowing how to read the appropriate game and the strategy to choose at all times. Only in the second half did they slow down to an impenetrable defense and they gave up too much ground until losing 27-21.

NOR

ESP

Norway

(11 + 16): Katrine Lunde (Silje Solberg ps), Sanna Solberg-Isaksen (3), Veronica Kristiansen (3), Stine Oftedal (1), Nora Mörk (8, 3p), Kari Brattset (7) and Malin Aune -initial seven-; Henry Reistad (3), Emilie Arntzen, Vilde Ingstad, Moa Hoghdahl, Marit Jacobsen (1), Camilla Herrem, Kristine Breistol and Maren Aardahl (1)

Spain

Spain (11 + 10) Silvia Navarro (Merche Castellanos), Carmen Martín (2), Carmen Campos (1), Almudena Rodríguez, Kaba Gassama, Alexandrina Barbosa (5) and Jennifer Gutiérrez (3.1p) -starting seven-; Silvia Arderius (1), Eli Cesáreo (2) Irene Espínola, Paula Arcos (3), Maitane Etxeberría (1), Soledad López (1), Alícia Fernández (1) and Ainhoa ​​Hernández (1).

Referees

Tanja Kuttler and Maike Merz (German Federation). Exclusions to Herrem, Brattset and Aardahl for Norway and Cesáreo and Arderius for Spain.

Partial

1-1, 3-3, 6-3, 7-5, 9-7, 11-11-break-; 12-14, 16-14, 19-16, 22-16, 24-17 and 27-21-final.

Incidents

Meeting of the quarterfinals of the World Championship at the Palau d’Esports de Granollers before 3000 spectators.

The first half was an excellent drawing of how to play the Olympic champion. The game started at a fast pace with fast counterattacks on both teams that only the great interventions of both teams Silvia Navarro and Katin Lunde, both with 41 years of experience in this world, prevented the score from being more bulky. In this way, the Warriors achieved two things. One to stay in the game at all times, another, to create doubts in the rival who saw how the enormous Hispanic defense prevented him from developing his usually fluid handball.

The first ten minutes went from you to you and the scoreboard reflected a 4-3 that kept the contest completely open in which Spain overcame Almudena Rodríguez’s early shoulder injury. But thanks to anticipations such as those carried out by Carmen Martín or Silvia Arderius, and especially Navarro’s saves, they countered an exalted Nora Mork and the Lunde wall that covered the fine and scarce fissures of the Norwegian defense time and time again.

After a few minutes of ‘disconnection’ from the SpanishCompletely understandable after having offered a resounding pace, Prades was forced to ask for a time-out (6-3 in 16 ‘) to redirect his players. Little by little the warriors shed the nerves of playing such an important game in front of their audience, which they squeezed at all times, and returned to defensive concentration and to see how it flowed better in attack so that from 8-5 it went to 11 -11 of the break. The wear was brutal, the physical level offered commendable and the handball was champions.

The first step had been achieved. Close the first half without conceding an iota to Norway. On the way back from the locker room things got complicated again because Mork and Brattset did not fail scoring, assisting and moving the Spanish defense to create holes for their teammates.

Without cutting distances

The three goals ahead for the Nordics returned and Prades, who has been in charge of the Guerreras for only three months, called again for a time-out to regain sensations and avoid losses of the ball like those observed in those first minutes.

But the Norwegian team is one of those tiresome ones, that doesn’t give you respite, and when you get a 0-2 run, they respond with the same coin and return to the previous advantage. Desperate for Hispanics. Morale eats this game and Nora Mork knows it perfectly and insisted on delving into that wound whose blood turned into goals. In 43 ‘Norway was 19-15 up and in 45’ the score was already 21-16.

Not with double exclusion

The Norwegian intensity both defensively and in attack did not decrease at any time and with five goals up they opted for one more game on the slate, with more attacks in static just as effective. So much so that the 22-16 of minute 49 was already a very heavy slab to carry 11 minutes.

A double exclusion for Norway opened a window of hope, but there was Lunde, ultimately the best of the game, to prevent Spain from returning to the game. They couldn’t take advantage of it and that’s where the game was over.

In the end, too large an advantage for the Norwegians who go straight to another world title after winning 27-21. On Sunday Denmark awaits with a bronze medal at stake in a match where the Spanish will arrive with a defeat, but with good feelings.