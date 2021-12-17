12/16/2021 at 8:23 PM CET

Scandinavian mythology presents the fearsome ‘trolls’ as members of a mythical race from Scandinavian folklore. Well, in the image and likeness of his compatriot Sander Sagosen, The Norwegian team will challenge Spain today at 8:30 p.m. (CET) in Granollers in the second semifinal of the World Cup with two sensational players who shine in their own light in a galaxy of stars.

They are the central Stine Bredal Oftedal, (Gyori Audi ETO) voted best player on the planet in 2019; Y Nora mork (Vipers Kristiansand), who won that award in 2017. Both are 30 years old and are the banners of a sensational team that also include pivot Kari Brattset Dale (Gyori), goalkeeper ’40s’ Katrine Lunde (Vipers), left winger Camilla Herrem and left winger Veronica Kristiansen.

Precedent Despite leaving as a scapegoat, The Warriors have already shown in the past World Cup that they are capable of breaking any prediction knocking out the Norwegians in the semifinals of the last World Cup (22-28) in a date that Nora Mork was absent.

Tuesday marked the second anniversary of that day when the defense and intensity of the Spanish women dismantled the offensive structure of Thorir Hergeirsson’s.

Those will be two inexcusable premises that together with the support of a Palau d’Esports that will spark from the first minute to support those of José Ignacio Prades against a rival who defends the title and has added eight golds since 1998.

Unbeaten in the World Cup

The main argument for optimism lies precisely in the spectacular performance of the Guerreras in a World Cup in which they are knowing how to make the most of their virtues in a World Cup in which they are hosts and the pressure of playing in front of their public is not weighing on them. .

In Torrevieja, the team won with authority the three matches of the first phase against Argentina (29-13), China (18-33) and Austria (31-19) to repeat in the Main Round against Japan (28-26), Croatia (23-27) and Brazil (27-24). And already in Granollers the current runners-up knocked out Germany in the quarterfinals with a comeback included (26-21).

For its part, Norway swept Kazakhstan (46-18), Iran (9-41) and Romania (33-22) in the Preliminary Round to settle the second phase with a draw against Sweden (30-30) and victories against Puerto Rico (43-7) and the Netherlands, who were defeated in the World Cup, by 34-37. It will be a semifinal as exciting as it is difficult.