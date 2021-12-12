We are already entering the final stage of the Season, reaching a fight to be one of the four teams that qualify for the Round Robin.

There is a player who is contributing to the team of Giants of the Cibao and he has emerged as one of the most valuable players in our league this Season and that is the Shortstop: Hanser Alberto.

Alberto, who is in his fifth season after being out in the previous two, has come with a fiery pace and determined to contribute to the Giant cause. This is shown that this season from October 27-December 10: in 141 at-bats he has sported a batting average of .340, with 48 Hits, 9 RBIs, 8 doubles, 4 Walks, 8 strikeouts and an average hitting .372, well above the Giants’ overall .322 on-base average.

El Potro has a .397 slugging average, which is above his team of the giants which has been .364, managing to accumulate an OPS of .712 against the .674 of the Franco-Corisano team.

In what other categories is El Potro hot?

He has become the leading player on his team with the most weighted run created average (wRC +) at 163 and the average balls in play at .361, the highest compared to his team at .311. And that Alberto leads in other categories that strengthens him in his fight for the most valuable such as the weighted average on base (wOBA) with .342, the victories above replacement (WAR) of 5.67 and the weighted runs above from the average (wrAA) of 8.76. These categories can be valued when first choosing the MVP candidates and evaluating them to win said award.

El Potro this week has been too hot and decisive in the Franco Corisano team since December 5-10 with an AVG / OBP / OPS / BABIP of: .471 / .500 / 1.088 / .471, with 8 Hits (Co-leader in the week), 2 doubles (Co-leader in the week), 2 RBIs, 1 Base per ball and he has not struck out.

Alberto is currently the leader in batting average, is among the top ten leaders in on-base average, leader in runs scored with 25, leader in hits, third in doubles, leader in WAR, leader in wrAA and third in wRC + with what Which shows that he has been a complete player for the Giants in all stats.

We will see how it continues in the last remaining games this season, since it is shaping up to compete for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season that is much discussed and that can continue to help the Giant cause in the first objective that is the Round robin qualification.

