The Dominican player, Hanser alberto, is having a dream campaign in the course of the 2021-22 tournament of the Dominican League, who as a free agent is looking for a place for the 2022 campaign in Major League Baseball.

If we wanted to describe Hanser Alberto, it would be as a rare player, since he is a player who hits a lot well, but hits a lot of singles, although his extra-base power is very low, likewise, although he strikes out very little, he also receives very few. walks.

From 2019 to 2021 in the MLB, Hanser Alberto has played 296 meetings between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals, leaving a high average of .292, which we could deduce from a star player at bat, although outside of this he has not wore no other luminaire.

In the same span, the Dominican has only averaged the low on-base percentage of .315, having only 2.4% of his at-bats ending up as walks, while another 10.2% ending up as strikeouts.

In the same way, to reach his high batting average, he has had 287 hits connected, but among which only about 78 extra-bases shine.

Alberto despite being a very average hitter, has shown that he has very few options to reach the pads. Which clearly ends up being a big problem.

The contrast in Yasmani Grandal

If in Hanser Alberto we have a baseball player who hits a lot, but gets pregnant very little and just lacks extra bases, then in the Cuban Yasmani Grandal we have everything adverse. A player who, despite not being a great average hitter, does have many options in his game to reach the bases, as well as great power.

Since 2019 Grandal has played 292 games in the MLB, where we could say that he has done badly because of his batting average of .241, although looking beyond this the conclusion is clearly that he has not. It has been the opposite of going bad.

Grandal in that period has established himself with a very high percentage of on-base of .388, being the greatest luminaire in his game. This depends a lot on his notion at the plate, for whom since 2019 he has achieved that 18.8% of his at-bats have ended up being walks.

Since 2019 he has connected 230 hits for his account, although about 103 of them have been extra-base hits.

The naturalness of baseball is to get to the bases to score runs, if you don’t hit, but you are elite reaching the bases because of the things that are in the game you have a job. If you’re hitting great, but you’re not good at getting to the bases, then that’s a big problem.

