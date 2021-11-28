. Hanukkah

Recognized within the Jewish community also as the “Festival of Lights”, Hanukkah is the most anticipated and joyous holiday that is celebrated for eight days every year between the end of November and the beginning of December, four days before it appears in the firmament the new moon.

Hanukkah 2021 will be from November 28 to Monday December 6

In this way, taking into account that the Jews use the Hebrew calendar, the lunisolar, in 2021 the Hanukkah festival will be celebrated in the month of Kislev, on the 25th, which translates into the Gregorian calendar that the commemoration will be on Sunday. November 28, and will end on Monday, December 6.

What is the meaning of Hanukkah?

The celebration of Hanukkah teaches all Jews that this holiday pays tribute to the uprising and triumph of the Maccabean army against the policies of the government of the Hellenistic Seleucid Empire, in the years 167-160 BC. worship and practice of the religion of Judaism, as well as King Antiochus’ intentions to make Jews pray and make sacrifices on behalf of the Greek gods.

This war that lasted three years, left the Jewish people devastated and with their temple totally destroyed and desecrated, so the Maccabees proceeded to rebuild and clean it.

To purify the Temple of Jerusalem, and at the same time celebrate the triumph, the Maccabees wanted to do the ritual of lighting the seven-pointed candelabrum (menorah), but they had only a little kosher oil, which they thought only about. It would be enough to light the Syrian of the first day, but it happened that miraculously the oil reached them to light the rest of the candles in the candelabrum, holding the flame for a period of eight days, hence the celebration of the lights lasts all this time.

According to Jewish tradition, a miracle is celebrated: inside the Temple, the Maccabees found enough consecrated oil to light the eternal flame in the Temple for just one day, but miraculously the oil lasted eight days, long enough to produce new oil.

“This is the reason why Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days,” said Dr. Maria Diemling, reader of Judeo-Christian relations.

The lights of the ‘Menorah’

According to On History, to speak of the hanukiah is to speak of the now famous eight-branched candelabrum with one of them somewhat longer. The first night the candle is lit on the highest arm, after which a new candle is lit each day, until the eight days are completed with eight candles.

The candles must last, at least, 30 minutes lit. And if possible, put them next to the portal of the house, but outside of it. In fact, in Israel, many houses have small glass boxes, so that the candles are kept lit in winter.

Play

VideoVideo related to hanukkah 2021: what is the meaning of this celebration? 2021-11-28T05: 00: 39-05: 00

What is the menorah?

In Hebrew the word “menorah” means a lampstand and it is precisely what it was. The Menorah is a seven-branched structure, where the same number of Syrians are arranged. It has a central arm from which inextinguishable divine fire emerges and three arms on each side that are directed towards the center. It is described in its beginnings as a structure of little less than a meter and a half, made of gold and at the base of which was a three-step stool.

Its meaning extends to the order that God gave Moses, when he asked him, among other things, to create a particular object, destined to become the symbol of the Jewish religion: “Make a pure gold hammer-worked candlestick. Its base, its stem and its cups, calyxes and flowers will form a single piece ”. (Exodus 25,31)

In fact, after the Tablets of the Law, this is the most sacred object of the temple, because it represents the relationship between God and man, in the most sacred place for Judaism. In the same way, each arm has a special meaning; the central arm represents the light of God and his always infinite wisdom. The six arms are the wisdom of man and the ways to approach Him.

They also represent the characteristics of the heart that can be refined. The inverted cups on which the oil was placed represent that the spiritual light is internal, emanates from within and not from without. Thus, all the flames of the lit candles are the eternal flame of the God-man alliance.

Play

How To Light the Menorah for HanukkahLearn to light the Hanukkah candles here! Our video explains what to do for Hanukkah’s eight nights. Happy Hanukkah! Subscribe to our channel so you won’t miss any of our videos.2016-12-13T21: 20: 38Z

Finally, it must be said that because the story of Hanukkah happened long after the holy book of the Torah was written, this holiday and the entire context in which it occurred is not contained in the scriptures of this.

READ MORE: Are there any special Chick-fil-A deals for Black Friday 2021?