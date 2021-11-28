. Rabbi Phil Kaplan, Abra Kaplan and their newborn son Roee mark Hanukkah with home menorah lighting on December 15, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

The festival of lights or Hanukkah arrives, and many Jews will gather as a family to commemorate the great miracle not only that few Maccabees managed to defeat the great Seleucid Empire, and will free themselves from its yoke, but also celebrate the miracle of the oil that He kept the flame of the covenant between man and the supreme God burning for eight days with just a little of the oil.

This miracle represents the triumph of good, or light, over darkness and evil, and that is why the Jewish community celebrates. Each home lights its eight-branched candelabrum, and for each candle lit each day, the values ​​taught by God the Father are reflected upon, and which dignifies them as his children.

Traditionally, in the celebration, apart from prayers and songs, each night is accompanied by game activities such as the pirinola, fried food in honor of oil, and gifts especially for children.

Now, if you want to make these holidays something very special for the beings you remember the most and who are in your prayers, here are ten beautiful phrases that you can share during the days of this holiday.

Ten phrases to share on Hanukkah 2021

1. “The upright person falls seven times and gets up.” King Solomon, Proverbs 24:16

Failure is tough. It hurt. But it is not the worst in the world. King Solomon does not define the upright person as one who is never wrong, but rather as one who continues to try again and again. Failure has the unparalleled quality of strengthening you for the next and greatest challenge.

2. “If you don’t know for what cause you are willing to die, then you don’t know what you are living for.” Rav Noach Weinberg, founder of Aish HaTorah

This quote goes to the core of everything. If my life does not have a meaning, then all the physical joys and the beautiful vacations are not worth much. Every human being has a deep intrinsic need for his life to have meaning. That is why you find so many “causes” in the world.

3. “It is not how much or how little you have that makes you big or small, but how much or how little you achieve with what you have” – Rav Samson Rafael Hirsch

Some people have enormous wealth and yet they are not satisfied. And we find other people who don’t have much and yet feel like they achieved their dreams.

4. “People often avoid making decisions for fear of being wrong. But, in fact, not making decisions is one of life’s biggest mistakes. ”- Rav Noah Weinberg

5. “There are no problems, only opportunities to grow” – Rabanit Dina Weinberg

It helps to understand a situation not as overwhelming and impossible to solve, but as a puzzle that can be put together, and true growth takes place in the process of doing so.

6. “According to effort is reward” – Ben Hei Hei, Pirkei Avot 5:26

This is the biggest leveler. It doesn’t matter where you start on the ladder of life, what matters is how many steps you climbed.

7. “It is necessary to bless God, both for good and for evil.”

Not everything is what it seems and sometimes what is apparently bad turns into an opportunity, or a life lesson.

8. “Join your wishes and hope, combine them with good will and good intentions, that is the key to a healthy and happy life.”

9. “The best thing you can do to change your life right now is to start being grateful for what you have today.” Ofra Winfrey

10. “For me, every hour is grace. And I feel gratitude in my heart every time I can meet someone and see their smile ”. Elie wiesel

“Pray as if everything depended on God …”

HAPPY HANUKKAH! What is it? I'll explain it to you in less than 7 minutes. As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, another important holiday is being celebrated… HANUKKAH !!! do you want to know what is it about?

