Halloween is the favorite season of many. For children, of course, the best part is the sweets, for horror lovers it is the marathons of their favorite movies, and for those who are looking for any excuse to party, nothing better than something thematic to make their imagination run wild by creating changing rooms, adorning and creating the strangest dishes. But what unites all lovers of the season are the costumes.

The main objective on Halloween is to wear costumes or makeup that make them look spooky, but it also becomes the glory for all those extravagant people who, in themselves, like to go out of the ordinary by stealing more than one look. Between monsters, strange creatures, superheroes, the undead and more, Halloween becomes a spectacle around the world.

Of course, the stars of the entertainment world cannot pass up the opportunity to show their best costumes, and last night there was a lot of movement on social networks with incredible photographs. One of those who took the crown of the users of the network was the actor and singer Harry Styles, who opted for something simple, but quite striking. Her outfit featured a pair of bright red sneakers.

Yes, the interpreter of “Watermelon Sugar” replicated the outfit of the protagonist of the classic tale of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz written by Lyman Frank Baum, which would mean the most important role for Judy Garland’s film and musical career in Victor Fleming’s film released in 1939: The Wizard of Oz – 99%. But the Dorothy de Styles would not only be reflected in his Instagram profile, the singer offered a couple of concerts dressed in such a way.

On the night of October 30 and 31, the so-called Harryween was held, a night where the actor from Dunkirk – 92% sang their biggest hits in front of their fans, and he wasn’t the only one in costume, one of his accompanying musicians was dressed as the Cowardly Lion, also called Zeke. Harry’s wardrobe included the blue dress with red details, a bow on the head, the popular red sneakers, tights of the same color and a peculiar short type petticoat not to show too much.

Her perfect complement was the marked pink blush. But she couldn’t be a beautiful Dorothy without performing “Somewhere Over The Rainvow”; And he did. Many have described her performance as “the version of Dorothy we didn’t know we needed.” The event was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It should be noted that, while it is not the first time Styles has worn a dress – He had already given something to talk about on a Vogue cover – he always manages to surprise friends and strangers.

We will soon see Harry Styles on the big screen again; It was recently revealed that he is part of the cast of Eternals – 75%, which is days away from being released, but will also star Don’t worry darling with Florence Pugh directed by Olivia Wilde, which will hit theaters on September 23, 2022.