. Happy New Year 2022: Bible Verses to share.

There are only a few hours to say goodbye to the year 2021 and give a warm welcome to the New Year 2022. New Years Eve is one of the most important celebrations for all Latino families around the world.

Every December 31, thousands of Hispanics meet with their loved ones to celebrate and give thanks for each of the blessings they received throughout the twelve months of each year.

One of the most current traditions in Hispanic homes is to read the verses of the Bible as a sign of gratitude for everything we experienced in the year we left behind, this to start a new year vibrating with gratitude and positivism.

We have selected some biblical verses so that they serve as inspiration for these new 365 days and that we can refresh and renew our relationship with Jesus by deepening our commitment to walk with Him in this beginning.

Here are the best biblical verses so you can share with your family and loved ones through social networks or WhatsApp:

Trust in Christ

“Every person who is in Christ is a new creation. The old has passed, the new has come. All this is the work of God, who reconciled us to him in Christ and who entrusts the message of reconciliation to us ”. – 2 Corinthians 5:17.

With faith in what is to come

“Brothers, I myself do not claim to have already achieved it; but I do one thing: certainly forgetting what is left behind, and reaching out to what is ahead, I continue to the goal, to the prize of the supreme calling of God in Christ Jesus ”. – Philippians 3: 13-14.

Everything has its moment

“Under the sun there is a time for everything and a time to do everything: Time to be born, and time to die; time to plant, and time to uproot what is planted; time to kill and time to heal; time to demolish and time to build; time to cry and time to laugh; time to moan and time to dance; time to throw stones and time to collect them; time for hugs and time to abstain; time to seek and time to lose; time to conserve and time to throw out; time to tear and time to sew; time to be quiet and time to talk; time to love and time to hate; time for war and time for peace. In the end, what benefit does one of your efforts get? ”. – Philippians 3: 1.

Eternity in their hearts

“I began to consider the task that God imposes on men to humiliate them. Everything He does comes in due time; but he has put eternity in their hearts, and man does not find the meaning of the divine work from the beginning to the end ”. – Ecclesiastes 3:11.

Leave the past behind

“But don’t remember the past anymore, or dream about things from other times. Because I do a new thing that already appears: don’t you notice it? Yes, I will trace a route in the wilderness and lay meadows in the desert. Wild animals will congratulate me, be they wolves or owls, because I will give water to the desert and rivers will flow in the arid lands to give drink to my chosen people. Then the people that I have formed will sing praises to me ”. – Isaiah 43: 18-19.