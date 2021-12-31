. Happy New Year 2022: Images and phrases to share.

Today, December 31, millions of families around the world gather with their loved ones to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome a new year full of resolutions and dreams. Happy New Year 2022!

Although it is true that the year 2021 was full of great challenges as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are still many reasons to thank for everything that has happened throughout these twelve months that have elapsed until today.

Hispanic families generally receive the New Year with great celebrations in which they cannot miss the typical dishes and traditional music of their countries, rituals to attract prosperity and even find a new love, as well as they usually attend religious services to express your appreciation for each of the blessings you received in the year you leave behind.

Happy New Year 2022: Phrases and images to share with your loved ones

Here we present the best images and phrases to share with your loved ones through Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

Dedicate a message to those true friends

“If you want one year of prosperity, plant wheat. If you want ten years of prosperity, plant fruit trees. If you want a life of prosperity, plant friends. Happy New Year 2022!“.

Smile in bad times

“Friend, smile, because everything bad is finally over. Get ready for a year full of joys and good news, I will continue to be by your side to enjoy all of them. Happy New Year 2022!“.

An emotional message from parents to their children

“Before it’s midnight, I want you to know that there is no force in nature or joy in the world that compares to the immense love I have for you as your mother / father. Happy New Year 2022!“.

To my dear brothers

“I didn’t want to miss tonight without sending you this message. Despite the distance, I want you to know that my life would not be the same if I did not have you, dear brothers and sisters. Hope you have a Happy New Year 2022!“.

I hope to accompany you to materialize your dreams

“I know that you have many dreams that you want to fulfill and today at midnight with each one of the grapes, I will ask that your wishes be fulfilled and that God allow me to accompany you at every step. Happy New Year 2022, my love”.

Hope must always guide us on this journey called life

“No matter what problems we face because as long as there is hope we will see that light that tells us that, at the end of the darkest tunnel, everything will be fine. Happy New Year 2022!“.

A mathematical year

“I wish you a new mathematical year: Add all kinds of pleasures, subtract any kind of pain, multiply happiness by a thousand and divide love among all your loved ones. Happy New Year 2022!“.

Draw the future you long for

“May the coming year be a blank canvas on which we can rewrite with determination and happiness our passage through life. Happy New Year 2022!“.

I wish you the best

“I wish you 12 months of pleasure, 52 weeks of excitement, 365 days of laughter, 8,760 hours of good luck, 525,600 minutes of joy, and 31,536,000 seconds of success. Happy New Year 2022!“.