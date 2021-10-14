Happy Noelia, Vocodia will arrive in Mexico the call center with IA | Instagram

Noelia’s most recent investment was in artificial intelligence, the famous and successful singer has opted for a new business that will surely become a resounding success once Vocodia arrive in Mexico, which will be shortly.

For a couple of months it seems that Noelia The beautiful singer and businesswoman realized the potential of this software so she decided to invest in this company knowing that it would become a success.

Vocodia is currently active in the United States, one of the objectives was to expand its horizon and the country that it continued to conquer was Mexico, where it has a great opportunity for growth.

Although the exact date of arrival in Mexico has not been shared, apparently it could happen this year, it is essential not to waste time.

A video was recently shared on YouTube, on the Vocodia channel precisely where some of the advantages of working with Vocodia are explained.

The video that was published this October 12 lasts only two minutes, but they are more than enough to understand roughly its benefits and advantages, we will share it with you right away.

Vocodia is revolutionizing contact. “

This is the first sentence that we find among the images of said video, where it is concentrated that artificial intelligence will become the new conversational generation of customer service.

WHAT IS VOCODY?

It is a software that allows you to automate and optimize the operations of your contact center, that is to say that calls made from the call center will have a greater response and will solve your doubts in less time.

Vocodia is also called DISA, which stands for Digital Intelligent Sales Agent or in Spanish, Intelligent Digital Sales Agent.

During the video the creator of this software Brian Podolak, does a small test where he is seen interacting with DISA, in addition to Brian the project was also created by Jimmy Sposato in 2018, as for the beautiful singer Noelia is one of the investors who have opted for AI (artificial intelligence).

HOW COULD VOCODIA HELP YOU

Drive sales Enroll customers Drive growth with efficiency Reduce overhead costs Refine the customer experience

With the accelerated growth of technology, it was only a matter of time before this type of software appeared, which although it is probably not the only one, but it could be the only one of its kind, so the beautiful singer did not miss the opportunity investing is good for business!