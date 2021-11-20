11/20/2021

On at 13:06 CET

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has launched a harsh attack on his Twitter profile against Florentino Pérez. Tebas accuses the president of Real Madrid of wanting to create a Super League, being aware of the damage that this can do to the League. He also accuses him of not asking the League clubs about this Super League, even knowing the damage that this can do to them.

During the Assembly of members that the white club has held, this Saturday, Florentino Pérez defended Real Madrid’s opposition to the agreement between LaLiga and CVC, by which the clubs gave 11% of their commercial and audiovisual income for 50 years in exchange of an economic injection by the investment fund.

He has also added “never imagine that I would learn from the press that LaLiga had the intention of taking away from Madrid’s partners nothing more than 11% of the television rights during the next 50 years to give them to an investment fund”. Florentino has concluded that “It is an operation full of irregularities that, had it been carried out with what was indicated in the first proposal, would have seriously damaged our heritage“.

I never imagined that FP was going to create a Super League (SP) that does so much damage to @laliga’s clubs without consulting them🙄

There are funds that participate in RM businesses that assume they will not control those assets in 25 years.

😡FP does not want the CVC project, since it attacks SU Superliga pic.twitter.com/t0gNIIGpc8 – Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) November 20, 2021

With three photos in the tweet about the deal that Real Madrid accepted with the Providence fund to pay 200 million euros, Tebas wanted to emphasize that “There are funds that participate in RM businesses that suppose not to control those assets in 25 years”. To finish his response to the white president, Thebes has ruled that Florentino does not want the CVC project because it would attack his Superliga.