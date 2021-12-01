

It seems that Julio César Chávez Jr. is reconsidering the possibility of divorce.

In the middle of the controversy, in this way it is Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The Mexican confessed that a few months ago he was in a rehabilitation clinic, because his wife He sent him to hospital.

Through a video posted on his Instagram account, the son of the Grand Champion explained that his ex-partner left him while in rehab; thus, prevented him from seeing his children.

“I lasted three and a half months without seeing my son because I was in the (rehabilitation) clinic, since their mother (their children) put me in so that I was well ”, Chávez Jr. said about Frida Muñoz, his wife.

Furthermore, he denied that he was in drug problems. He only consumed some diet pills, the same ones that tested positive for doping of his colleague Óscar Valdez in August 2021.

“I just had a few pills that were for weight loss. I took some pills, from which Óscar Valdez (positive) came out, which are to lose weight, I don’t use anything else, ”El Junior clarified..

“When they put me (into the clinic) they said that no one had to do it and I had to go out alone, they left me there to take advantage. She does not work, thank God I have been able to give her everything and now that I am as she wanted me to be… there are things that are not right. What I don’t like is that the children are not taken care of by their mothers, my children have babysitters, but the idea is that she takes care of them ”Julio César Chávez Jr.

Marriage of Julio César Chávez Jr.

In May of this year, the son of the Grand Champion he had started the procedures to divorce Muñoz. Despite the fact that he canceled his request and continued with his marriage, everything seems to indicate that the Mexican the possibility of separating is reconsidered.

In this sense, he explained: “They have asked me if I want to get a divorce, I would not like because I have children; But if they don’t take care of my children, if they don’t take care of me, if they do what they want, it is not a commitment. I would continue my whole life with someone, but What commitment is there?

“I’m just looking for the children, you have to be responsible for things, I have a career as a boxer, and then they put me in a clinic to heal me when the other person is sicker than me, it’s something that will a bad future and I’m trying to avoid it for the children. ”Julio César Chávez Jr.

