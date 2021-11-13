11/13/2021 at 10:28 CET

James Harden had a double-double of 39 points and 12 assists for the Brooklyn Nets, who defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 112-120 on the road.

The Nets have won seven of their last eight games.

Harden he stood out with a 27-foot triple that sealed the game with 29 seconds left.

Kevin Durant he made 28 points and Joe Harris contributed 24 for the Nets (9-4).

For the Pelicans, Jonas Valanciunas he had a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Garret Temple hit 17 and Nickeil Alexander–Walker had 16 goals for the Pelicans (1-12).

The Spanish player Willy Hernangómez did not play by decision of his coach.

The Pelicans posted their ninth straight loss.