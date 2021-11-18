11/18/2021 at 06:26 CET

The escort combination James harden and the eaves Kevin Durant was once again the key that allowed the Brooklyn nets defeat this Wednesday by 109-99 the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio as the leading scorer.

Harden contributed a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds that left him in front of the attack and inside game of the Nets, while Durant recovered from the poor scoring game he had the night before against the Golden State Warriors and scored 23 points.

Another player who made a difference in the attack of the Nets was veteran center LaMarcus Aldridge who scored 24 points as the team’s second-leading scorer, and finished as the Nets’ sixth player.

The Australian point guard Patty Mills added 21 points to give the Nets four 20-point scorers for the first time this season and Brooklyn improved to 11-5 with its eighth win in the last 10 games played.

Another game director, the Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio, who started, led Cleveland with 25 points, guard Darius Garland added 24 and Kevin Love, Turk Cedi Osman and Dean Wade each had 11. The Cavaliers fell to 9-7.

Rubio spent 33 minutes on the playing court, scoring 8 of 17 shots from the field, including 3 of 10 triples, and 6 of 6 from the personnel line, had four rebounds and delivered five assists.

Cleveland played without starting center Jarrett Allen (illness), point guard Collin Sexton (left meniscus tear) and forwards Evan Mobley (right elbow sprain), Lauri Markkanen (conditioner) and Lamar Stevens (right ankle sprain).

Brooklyn led 62-41 at the half, with Durant scoring 19 points and Harden 16. Cleveland edged Brooklyn 32-19 in the third to cut it to 81-73.

Brooklyn put the lead to 13 twice in the fourth quarter, but The Cavaliers beat the Nets 8-2 and with 2:05 minutes to go they approached the 96-89 run, without being able to complete the comeback in the end.