Follow the drama on Brooklyn Nets. Not a day without trouble, without things to talk about. The victories and defeats continue to alternate to a team (2-3 now) light years from where it will have to be when the 2021 playoffs arrive still very far (for the account that brings them). A team that sinks in the second parts, that falls under its own weight, that has no consistency. Against which the rivals only have (it is not little, of course) to weather the tremendous streaks of Kevin Durant, wait patiently for the moment. Because the moment arrives. AND more if that rival is Miami Heat: 42-57 in the second half and 93-106 final for a team that right now has as many reasons or more than anyone to feel like the best team in the East. To feel as favorite as anyone to the ring.

The Nets will not be what we thought they could be if Kyrie Irving never joins and if, in addition, James Harden is at the mundane level he is at right now. Heavy legged, slow reflexes, wildly inconsistent as a scorer and more spread out than usual as a passer. Taking very few free throws because of the new rules and because his penetrations are now leaden, predictable. He says it, who excuses himself: “Right now, and look what I would like, I can’t score 30 or 40 points in each game. Before the season I couldn’t play, prepare on court, everything was rehabilitation after my injury. I’m going little by little, I just have to keep fighting. “Kevin Durant, meanwhile, avoids dramas, praises the defense of his team and does not escape the central theme of recent weeks:”I know what you want me to say. And yes, we miss Kyrie. It is so. Is part of this team“.

The problem for the Nets is that all his current miseries are especially exposed if he visits. Spoelstra’s infernal machine, some Heat that after their skid last season have gone for it. And it shows: PJ Tucker and Kyle Lowry fit together like a glove, Tyler Herro has risen, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are much better accompanied and, said it is, this team can end up being as good as anyone. At least so hard. In Brooklyn, they always handled the small details, to resist when Durant and Harden raged (51-49 at halftime) and to escape later, with the continuity that their rival does not have. And the hardness: 34-48 in the paint, 4-31 in second-chance points, 42-62 in rebounds. The Heat caught 17 in attack and got 31 points from there. Fulminant: Tucker added 15 points and 7 sacks, Butler 17 + 14 with 7 assists and 4 steals, Lowry 9 + 6 + 9, Herro and Dedmon 14 points each … Too much now for a Nets in which LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin seem very veteran (they are) and in which Mills alternates lethal and horrible days (1/9 this time), Durant does what he can (25 + 11) and Harden leaves a tremendous feeling of, for now, a player underperforming: 14 + 7 + 7, 4/12 in shots and only 3 free throws taken.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 108-MIN. TIMBERWOLVES 113

If the Nets don’t carburet neither are the Bucks to shoot rockets. Following their opening night display against Brooklyn, the champion has lost two of the next four games, the last at home (108-113) against some emerging Wolves, who want to get into the West playoffs. Or at least fight it. And that they have started the course (3-1 now) with the good inertia that they dragged after the arrival of Chris Finch to the bench. The Bucks can hold on to the casualties: DiVincenzo, Portis, Holiday and a Brook Lopez whose absence is showing a lot in the zones. It’s something, at least. And to their fight: on a night that was going to stop black (34-44 in the first quarter, 79-94 at the end of the third) they tightened to 108-110 with 9 seconds left. But Anthony Edwards’ pulse didn’t shake on free throws.

Edward finished with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Towns with 25 and 5 assists and a D’Angelo Russell finally brilliant with 29 + 5 + 6. The rest was the work of the Vanderbilt, McDaniels, Reid, Beverley … The Wolves have cohesion, a plan and talent. So this 3-1 is no accident. In the Bucks, in a day to forget, Giannis Antetokounmpo pushed as far as he could: 40 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists. But Khris Middleton was not at his best (16 points, 1/8 from 3s). It was not the day for the champion.

PHOENIX SUNS 107-SAC. KINGS 110

If the Bucks have some excuse and reasons to be calm, the start of the other finalist, the champion of the West, is much worse. The Suns, who have only beaten the Lakers (by beating) are 1-3 after crashing at home against the Sacramento Kings (107-110), who are off to a spirited start (2-2). The Californians were better, they deserved to win… and they were on the verge of losing. His 85-98 midway through the fourth quarter became a 107-107 after a charge led by Devin Booker., who served as point guard in the comeback and served Bridges the alley oop of the tie. Booker himself had a shot to overtake his team, but (forced) missed with less than five seconds to go. In the last attack, Fox found Harrison Barnes on the throw-in, who scored a tremendous triple over Booker himself.. Game over.

The Kings deserved it more. With the work of Holmes, Haliburton, Mitchell and a great Barnes (22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists). Fox finished with 18 points and 9 assists and Hield with 26 and a 7/11 on 3s. In the Suns, very little from Chris Paul (1/10 shooting), almost none from the bench (Saric is missed), 31 + 6 + 8 from Booker and 21 + 21 from DeAndre Ayton, which his team systematically forgets in the last quarters. The Suns have no reason to panic, not yet. But they are far from where their level should be.

TRAIL BLAZERS 116-MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 96

The Blazers have no middle ground: 2-2 with dire losses and loose victories. The Grizzlies, despite their good feelings, are also 2-2, defeated on tour in the West: they commanded during the first half without escaping (51-57 at halftime) and disappeared in the second half, as a Damian Lillard That had been horrible until then he connected from the outside. Seen and not seen, a tied and suffered game became a walk (+26 home maximum advantage) in the middle of a ton of turnovers by the Tennessee team.

Lillard is still far from his best, but at least he showed up on time: 20 points, 10 assists and 4/11 in triples, two in a row in the third quarter, in full reaction of his team. McCollum (25 points) and Nurkic (17 with 8 rebounds) put the rest alongside a brilliant Anfernee Simons at the start of the season (17 points). In the Grizzlies, 17 + 9 + 10 from a Ja Morant who this time was not super and 19 points from Desmond Bane. But very little of the others.

