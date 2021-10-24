It was legitimate, especially during the second half, to wonder what the hell the Nets were playing at. Like in its premiere, against the Bucks. His 1-2 is 1 for his final rush against the Sixers, but the presentation in the season of the big favorite to the ring could not have been more ugly. Hideously ugly. To two resounding defeats in three games is added a disastrous image and a home premiere with little public in the stands and mess outside the ward, with the anti-vaccine demonstrating for Kyrie Irving and putting the security of the Barclays Center in a pinch. Kyrie is isolated, he has on his side the political and social sector that he fought so many times and his team lives in a farce that seems to condition everything. This Kyrie with a present body or is simply on everyone’s lips. That is not little.

The Hornets (they won 95-111), yes, they did more than go through there. They are a good team, a very good team that is 3-0 at the start of the season and who seeks to take another leap forward in an East that is going to be (that seems) precious. Finally. There is no room for everyone in the playoffs race, with good, fun, solid, very serious teams. James Borrego’s Hornets are one of them. They crushed some ridiculous Nets in a splendid second half. With young legs, positive energy, chemistry and depth. With basketball. They clung to the game in the first half and consummated the round later.

They started with the magic of LaMelo Ball, who is a fascinating player (18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) who gave up the position in the fourth quarter, in which he cheered from the bench because someone else was busting the Nets. They followed with the percussion of Miles Bridges, a player polished by Borrego to promote an extraordinary evolution. More and more effective and with more variations as a scorer, smarter and still capable of making a 360-degree dunk in the middle of the game. He finished with 32 points and 9 rebounds, and had already 21 points at halftime. And they ended up with Hayward’s intelligence, Oubre’s completions, Washington’s job, Cody Martin’s decisive triples and the exhibition of Ish Smith, the one who broke the game in LaMelo’s position. Smith is a professional like the crown of a pine tree. He is 33 years old, the Hornets are his twelfth NBA team and he is capable of directing, holding second units and appearing in games in which rival stars should fall before. None of that: 15 + 4 + 4 and a succession of surgical baskets when Kevin Durant was trying to come back alone. Very lonely

After a frigid second quarter, the Hornets trailed 58-50. Erratic on the outside and stranded every time Durant lunged. But in the third quarter they accelerated and broke a rival whose category is still a patent leather decoration. 17-32 in the fourth quarter, 37-62 in the second half. In the final eight minutes, the entire Nets production was down to nine points from Durant, who always waged war on his own. But he did it at least: 38 points, 5 rebounds and a 17/24 shooting. And some silly loss, of speaking a different language than their peers. Of course, in the Nets there are not two players who speak the same, and it is not yet known which one occupies James Harden: 15 + 7 + 8 without any positive incidence, only six baskets (2/8 in triples) and 8 losses in a mess with the referees and the new rules that skip the fouls that he used to whistle.

Harden played poorly for three quarters and was horrible at last, when Durant rested and he should have held a match that escaped a team that has Claxton out of shape and out of focus, Harris making terrible decisions and shooting few triples and this time even Patty Mills without skill. Porous in defense and disconcerting in attack. Bad start, 1-2 and thank you … and bad feelings with protesters at the door of the house. It could be better, of course.

