Although he returned last season, capacity in the Toyota Center stands was limited by the coronavirus. This time there was more audience. James Harden is a Houston institution regardless of who it weighs, but what continues to throw more on the scale is still his poor departure from the team to go to the Nets with Kevin Durant. It was to be expected a reaction, be it very positive or negative, from the fans towards him on this date, but what came out was a leading role for the player in a role that suited him like a glove. Being a superlative player and undervalued by certain sectors of public opinion, it is the weaknesses that generate doubts in those people that he took for a walk tonight: contact play and excessive fouls, losses (8), bad shooting percentage totals, improvable selection in the triples and a long etcetera. He took the bad out for a walk and condemned his team on a night in which Durant, after averaging 40 minutes per game in the last five, decided to take a break.

Honor these Rockets, that the detail is not overlapped. It was the Rockets that Harden’s trade left completely aimless. In fact, A curious statistical note: their seven consecutive victories now represent the longest streak since November 2019, when they had Harden at 42.1 points per game. This one is of maximum merit, for the rival and the continuity: 114-104 and surviving the comeback that the Mavericks could not hold a few hours earlier.

Special mention deserves Eric Gordon, Harden’s faithful squire when he was there, who continues to fight with the youngest to raise the level of the franchise again and was the most successful in this game even though he ended up being sent off. Other exteriors such as Josh Christopher or Garrison Matthews also stood out, in charge of marking the bearded point guard in front of them and showing that they also have quality to score points. For Harden it was a total of 25 who signed up, but again emphasizing the bad habits that have formed such an extreme opinion about his figure: 25% accuracy in field goals and nine errors out of twelve attempts since the outside line. The style is not negotiated in the case of James, either to reach the highest step or to go down to hell, and here he played the second.

Durant’s loss was also added, ignoring Irving’s, LaMarcus Aldridge’s. On the other side, Porter, Green and House accompanied the Spaniard Usman Garuba in the infirmary. Men like Thomas, Brooks or the isolated Blake Griffin came to the fore. It was useless for the Nets to reserve troops because they spent the entire game behind on the scoreboard. After the break the gap was already fifteen points, salvageable but dangerous, and the Rockets did not catch them as they did with the Mavs. The locals had a better shot selection and association capacity, which also added the ingredient of that good streak in which they are immersed. When the game was slightly heated they did not lose their temper either. It is to praise. The New York box went to four after a 2 + 1 from Harden, who else, but could not press more. A triple by Christopher and five straight goals by Matthews slowed the reaction and forced the Nets to raise the flag of surrender in the final five minutes.