Adapting comics to film or television is not easy. Although the trend of superheroes and antiheroes remains in force, there are so many versions that it is difficult to reach a point of equilibrium. If we add to that the issue of classification, things get more complicated. For many, DC is trying to break more boundaries than Marvel and animation has been a good way to do that. Harley quinn is an animation that premiered in 2019 and became a great success with fans thanks to its story, its characters, its almost non-existent censorship and, of course, the relationship between the protagonist and Poison Ivy.

Keep reading: Harley Quinn live-action series could be in development

Although Harley Quinn is best known for being a partner and associate of the Joker, the character evolved very quickly by becoming a public favorite. Originally created for Batman: The Animated Series, Harley conquered fans for his madness and the comics allowed him to grow and deepen the toxic and dangerous relationship he had with the famous villain. Margot Robbie and Jared Leto tried to portray this best in Suicide Squad – 25%, but audiences are ready to see the former psychiatrist in other relationships.

Harley Quinn is openly bisexual and the comics have shown this aspect without a problem. For many fans, her relationship with Poison Ivy is more important than her relationship with Joker, and infinitely more interesting. While film adaptations haven’t dared to show this yet, with a single nod to the beginning of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%, the animated series of Harley quinn yes, and its third season will go even further.

The connection between Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) has been present in the cartoon from the beginning, but it was shown in a more subtle way. The sexual tension was on the rise until in the seventh episode of the second season their relationship entered a new stage. At the end of that season, both confess their love and it is evident that their romance is the true axis of this animated version.

You may also like: The Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie Still Wants To See Harley And Poison Ivy’s LGBT Relationship In The DCEU

Now, part of the cast and creators have confirmed that the third season will continue to explore the relationship between the two women. In an interview with PopCulture.com, actor Ron Funches, who voices King Shark in the cartoon, revealed a bit about it:

I think the public really fell in love with that and the fact that they started [su relación] Near the end of the season is a beautiful thing and just watching them grow together as a couple, I think, is what you will see a lot in the next season.

Executives had long ago revealed that they had a special interest in the relationship between these two criminals. For example, the co-creator Justin halpern commented (via MovieWeb.com):

I’m less interested in whether or not Joker gets a new girlfriend than I am [profundizar] the relationship we have built for two years.

For Halpern it is important to show that this romance is good for them, especially since the two come from toxic relationships and that can affect how they approach their courtship:

That is the most difficult for us. What we’ve discussed in a preliminary way is the idea that these two characters have had a lot of toxic relationships in the past… So I think: “’What is it like to be in a good relationship after you’ve only been in bad relationships with abusive people? ? ” it’s a great theme that we want to play with.

Although for now we only have this romance in the world of animation, it is likely that we will soon see it on the big screen as well. Own Margot robbie She has already said on several occasions that she still wants to bring Harley to life and explore her relationship with Poison Ivy. In fact, currently, this character is one of the most interesting to several actresses and the public has already proposed names like Megan Fox and Jodie Comer. As for the third season of Harley quinn, the new episodes were due to premiere this year, but with all the changes in the company and the arrival of HBO Max things changed and now they are expected for 2022, although a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Do not leave without reading: Marvel Studios hires Harley Quinn cartoonist as director of new project