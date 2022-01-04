New headphones have been unveiled at CES, with No. 5909 being the most striking due to its price tag that makes the AirPods Max look cheap.

Headphones have become accessories to our daily lives, they are almost essential accessories and have become so important that many companies believe that users are willing to pay exorbitant amounts for them. If the price of the AirPods Max scandalized you, get ready to meet the No. 5909.

These headphones come from Mark Levinson, a high-end audio equipment company that was acquired by Harman International Group between 2000 and 2002. The No. 5909 headphones are the first wireless headphones to be introduced by the Mark Levinson company, let’s see what they offer.

The first thing that catches your eye is their price, they cost $ 1,000. Yes, they are for very few pockets. If we decide to go through the box, what we will find are headphones with 40-millimeter Beryllium drivers, what the company assures is that they will be able to offer Hi-Res 24-bit / 96 kHz audio and with 40 kHz acoustic response.

The Bluetooth version with which they arrive is 5.1 and this makes No. 5909 support LDAC, AAC and aptX. Of course, Mark Levinson does not forget the noise cancellation in his headphones. What has been said about the No. 5909s is that they have active noise cancellation with three specific modes.

In terms of physical connectivity, the No. 5909s are compatible with USB C cables; although they dispense with the 3.5 mm jack connection. Yes indeed, Included in the box are both a USB C to USB A charging cable and two USB C to 3.5 mm jack adapters and a 3.5 mm to 6.3 mm jack adapter.

The autonomy of these headphones is marked by a battery that according to Mark Levinson is capable of withstanding up to 30 hours of continuous use with active noise cancellation at all times, while if it is deactivated the autonomy reaches up to 34 hours of use and with a 15-minute charge it can last up to six hours.

The materials used in these headphones are premium, the general body of the headphones being made of aluminum and with leather pads that can be replaced if they wear out. It is clear that they have thrown all the meat on the spit, but we will have to see how many people are willing to pay $ 1,000 for them.