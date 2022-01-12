

Harmony was last seen in October 2019.

Harmony Montgomery’s great-uncle, a 7-year-old girl who disappeared in 2019, said Monday that he tried to alert authorities to incidents of child abuse that the minor received. for years, but regretted that these complaints were not taken into account.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, Kevin Montgomery reported that authorities only acted in December 2021, when Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother, asked police to open an investigation into her missing daughter.

The girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested without bail for child abuse and other charges related to the minor’s absence and for allegedly giving him a black eye in July 2019. upon seeing his daughter covering her younger brother’s mouth to make him stop crying.

Previous criminal history

The Harmony Montgomery case was not the first in which Adam had to respond to authorities, as police records showed that in 2014 he was charged with shooting a man in the face while trying to steal three grams of heroin in Haverhill , Massachusetts.

According to reports from the Haverhill Police Department to which Fox News had access, the scene was chaotic, with the alleged victim snatching the gun from him and shooting him back. It was known that before this accusation, Adam pleaded guilty to lesser charges, receiving an 18-month sentence, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The documents indicate that the shooting occurred on January 24 outside the victim’s apartment, and Adam was there to buy three grams of heroin, but ended up pointing a gun at his head to steal the drug.

Harmony Information Reward Rising

The Harmony disappearance has aroused national interest, to the point where the reward for key information to find the girl managed to exceed $ 100,000 thanks to the authorities, local businessmen and anonymous people who have made the offer.

In the middle of the investigation, Kayla Montgomery, the girl’s stepmother, faces a charge of welfare fraud for allegedly having collected food stamps for the girl, despite the fact that she no longer lived with them; but nevertheless, prosecutors would plan to drop the charge for new information provided by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Servicessaid the state attorney general, as reported by Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra.

